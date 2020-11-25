Nissan India Announces Service Hub – Ahead Of Magnite Launch

Nissan service hub packs in convenience and billing transparency for customers

Buying a car is part of a longer ownership experience that depends on a range of aspects. An important aspect of dependable and reliable car ownership is vehicle servicing. Unavailability of parts or a delayed turnaround time are simply not acceptable at a time when car dependency is high as most people use their personal vehicle for daily commutes to work and activities.

Now, just ahead of the launch of Magnite, Nissan India has announced a new after-sales service initiative. Nissan Service Hub brings together varied process steps to make this a convenience. This includes doorstep car service and repairs, and transparent billing, along with the guarantee of 100 percent genuine parts.

Needless to say service staff teams are professional, and comprise of experienced technicians. With current precedence of all things being at our fingertips, Nissan Service Hub is available online, and car owners can book the next car service from the convenience of home.

Nissan service cost

Service cost transparency being a focus area, customers need only enter their vehicle details. The Nissan service cost calculator will show you a service cost price. Once service is booked, a dealership next to you will call and confirm your service request, and follow up by sending a rep to pick up the vehicle service.

Upon service conclusion, the vehicle will be dropped home. This eliminates the need to drive to a showroom to make a service booking, and thereby the time spent in finding a slot that works for you. The process does away with having to go to the dealership at an opportune time, and then visiting again to pick up the vehicle upon service completion.

Nissan Magnite launch

The convenience and transparency quotient are confidence building activities, something that Nissan desperately needs, now more than ever before. With its car sales down to the lowest it has ever been, Nissan Magnite is being readied for launch. A lot depends on Magnite in the domestic market. Nissan India of course has a great strategy going for it.

First things first. The vehicle is in a segment that continues to grow, and estimates point to further growth. A good sales result will catapult Nissan Magnite to the brand’s bestseller rightaway. Production increase too is something that the company can rely upon owing to its Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) plant at Oragadam where Nissan, Datsun and Renault cars are manufactured.

Magnite platform is being shared by Renault Kiger, which will be launched after the Magnite. The move prioritises Nissan India’s requirement for a sellable product now. It was earlier expected that Renault would launch its vehicle in H2 2020 but that plan has been revised.