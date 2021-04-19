Nissan Magnite Bookings Cross 50k – Sales Cross 10k In 4 Months

Launched in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite compact SUV has fared well despite strong competition in its segment

The Nissan Magnite, a 5 seater compact SUV, launched in December 2020 has come in as a saviour to the company which had been facing dwindling sales and was practically on the verge of exiting India. It looked like Nissan had placed their bets on the new Magnite even prior to launch as in November the company opened 50 new sales and service touchpoints and introduced a virtual showroom with vehicle configurator at 20 new showrooms across the country.

50k Bookings

Today, Nissan India has announced that Magnite total bookings has crossed the 50k mark. In comparison, sales have crossed the 9.6k mark by 31st March 2021. Considering the avg sales, sales of Magnite as of today are believed to have crossed the 10k mark. That leaves about 40k customers waiting for delivery of this new SUV.

Nissan Magnite is offered in three engine and gearbox options and five trims of XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). After the recent price hike, Magnite price ranges from Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-sh.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the Customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.”

Month Magnite Sales Dec-20 560 Jan-21 3,031 Feb-21 2,991 Mar-21 2,987 Total 9,659 Avg 2,393

10,000th Nissan Magnite Production in less than 100 days

With the new Nissan Magnite, the company has struck a new record. The 10,000th unit of the Magnite rolled off production lines at the Nissan Plant in Oragadam near Chennai in less than 100 days of launch.

Production is on a 3 shift basis to meet the increased demand and this compact SUV has taken company sales to 4,012 units in March, up from 825 units sold in March 2020 relating to growth of 826 percent. However, MoM sales declined marginally by 5.4 percent as against 4,244 units sold in Feb 21.

Filled with Technology

The Nissan Magnite is a value-for-money product. It gets loaded with technology with a 7 inch fully digital instrument cluster, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Nissan Connect connected car technology.

It also receives other features such as 360 degree parking camera, automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, etc, which are high in demand among buyers in this segment. In terms of safety, Nissan Magnite gets dual front airbags, pre-tensioners and load-limiter for seatbelts in the front, traction control, hydraulic brake assist hill hold assist and ABS with EBD.

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0 liter, turbocharged, in-line 3 petrol engine making 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque or 152 Nm with CVT. The Magnite also gets a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual and CVT automatic and are highly fuel efficient offering mileage between 17.7 km/l and 20 km/l.