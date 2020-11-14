Nissan Magnite Bookings Open During Diwali Festive Period

Leaked prices reveal that the Nissan Magnite will be priced between Rs.5.5-9.55 lakhs

Nissan’s new Magnite was unveiled earlier in October and ever since, several reports have come in at regular intervals with regard to variants, features, colour options, engine specs and most recently – prices.

If the leaked prices are to be believed, the Nissan Magnite sub compact UV will undercut each of its rivals in this segment. It could be priced between Rs.5.5-9.55 lakhs thereby taking on the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and even premium hatchbacks like new Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

Magnite Leaked Prices Ex-sh Rs Lakh XE 5.5 XL 6.25 XV 6.75 XV Premium 7.65 Magnite Turbo XL 7.25 XV 7.75 XV Premium 8.65 XL CVT 8.15 XV CVT 8.65 XV Premium CVT 9.55

Unofficial bookings have commenced at company dealerships at a down payment of Rs.11,000-25,000, while production has already commenced at the company plant in Oragadam, Chennai. Launch date is slated for 26th Nov, 2020. Nissan India is expected to announce official booking start date sometime soon.

‘Make in India, Make for the World’ Philosophy

Nissan Magnite will be a Made-in-India compact crossover which will also be making its way to markets of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and South Africa. The Nissan Magnite will be presented in four trims of XE, XL, XV High and XV Premium, in as many as 20 variants.

It will be positioned on the Renault-Nissan CMF-A platform upon which the Triber is based and it will be this same platform that will also be seen on the upcoming Renault Kiger compact UV. Magnite will be sharing its platform, parts and engine options with the Kiger. Similarly how Duster shared its parts, engine and platform with Terrano.

Nissan Magnite will be seen with a host of technology and safety equipment. It will receive an 8 inch touchscreen with segment first wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Nissan connected car technologies, a 7 inch TFT screen that functions as an instrument console and a 360 degree around view camera. Here is a pictorial comparison of all Nissan Magnite variants and its features on offer.

Safety equipment will include dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS and EBD as standard while as per variants, the list of safety equipment could go on to include vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Petrol and Turbo Petrol Engines

Nissan Magnite will be powered by two engine options. The 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 72 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The turbo petrol 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder unit will offer 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm.

Transmission options will include a 5 speed manual gearbox and some variants will get Nissan’s X-Tronic CVT – continuously variable transmission gearbox wherein max torque will dip to 152 Nm at 2,200-4,400 rpm. Nissan is not offering any diesel engine for the Magnite. Fuel efficiency is pegged at 18.75 km/l on the 1.0 petrol going up to 20 km/l on the 1.0 turbo and down to 17.7 km/l on the turbo petrol with CVT. Here is a detailed comparison of Magntie with Nexon and Sonet.