Nissan Magnite Crash Test Report And Video Released By ASEAN NCAP

Nissan Magnite tested by ASEAN NCAP was an India-made Indonesia-spec variant

ASEAN NCAP recently announced that it has crash tested the Nissan Magnite which was recently launched in Indonesia. Promising to release further details at a later stage, the test authority revealed that the new compact crossover managed to score an overall rating of 4 stars. Now, we have the detailed scores and a video to go with them.

Nissan Magnite crash test rating

Nissan Magnite is a make-or-break model of the Japanese automaker in Asian markets, especially in markets like India and Indonesia. Magnite is Nissan’s second vehicle to be tested by ASEAN NCAP in 2020. Magnite attained 39.02 points for the Adult Occupant Protection category, 16.31 points for Child Occupant Protection and 15.28 points for Safety Assist category.

Standard features across all variants include 2 airbags and Seat belt Reminder system for both front occupants. ISOFIX and top tether is a standard fitment. Accumulated score stood at 70.60 points for a 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.

Test dummy data showed injury risk to driver’s chest. Front passenger’s chest and lower legs received adequate protection. Magnite’s compartment was stable in the frontal offset test. Driver’s chest had adequate protection during side impact test.

As far as safety systems are concerned, the India-made Indonesia-spec version offers Electronic Stability Control, ABS, and driver / front passenger seat belt reminders as optional features. It is to be noted that India-spec variants offer ABS and seat belt reminders as standard features as per local regulations.

Nissan Magnite in India

Nissan Magnite has started off strongly in India with bookings exceeding 33,000 units till date. Some variants have a waiting period of over 9 months. With export operations commenced as well, the company is planning to increase the production of its latest compact SUV from 2,700 units a month to 4,000 units a month.

Aggressive pricing, good equipment level and a youthful design has made Nissan Magnite very well received by the value conscious Indian buyers. The respectable crash test rating is only expected to increase the vehicle’s popularity further. So, it is imperative for Nissan to streamline its production and ensure timely availability of the vehicle, not only in India but also in export markets.

Specs at a glance

Powering the latest sub-4m crossover is a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine which produces a modest 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Customers who are looking for more performance can avail the turbocharged version of the same motor which puts out 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a standard 5-MT or an optional CVT automatic unit.

Nissan Magnite adds further intensity to the already intense battle in the Indian sub-4m SUV segment which is currently populated by Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. Magnite’s sibling Renault Kiger will join the lineup soon.