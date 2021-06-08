Nissan Magnite, Kicks, Datsun RediGo Subscription Plans Starting From Rs 9k Per Month

The new subscription program from Nissan has been rolled out in three cities as of now- Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai

For customers wanting to lease a vehicle for a specific period rather than own it, Nissan, in partnership with Orix, has introduced a new subscription service for its India. Called ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan’, this program encompasses models under Nissan and Datsun brands of cars including Magnite, Kicks and Redi-Go.

Through this first-of-its-kind subscription model, the Japanese carmaker hopes to draw in more young buyers, given that it reduces ownership costs. As of now, the company has launched this program in three major cities including Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad with the vision to expand in three more big cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru very soon.

Details of Subscription model

The subscription model allows consumers to own any Nissan model for a specific period of time by subscribing to it rather than outright purchasing it. The plan requires a person to pay a nominal refundable security deposit at the beginning and then follow it up with fixed monthly rental fees for subsequent months of pre-selected tenure.

The subscription plan comes with zero down payment, zero service costs and zero insurance costs which essentially cover all other basic running costs of the vehicle. The fees also cover a number of other costs such as Registration fee, Road tax, vehicle insurance, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs, including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement.

Model Monthly Subscription

Plan (INR) Magnite MT XV 17,999 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 19,999 Magnite TURBO MT XV 20,999 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 23,299 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 23,449 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 25,299 Kicks XV 1.5 23,999 Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO 25,999 Kicks XV Premium 1.3 TURBO 26,999 Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO CVT 29,999 Kicks XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 TURBO 30,499 Redi-GO A 8,999 Redi-GO T (O) 0.8L 9,999 Redi-GO T (O) 1.0L 10,499 Redi-GO T (O) 1.0L AMT 10,999

In addition, Nissan will also offer free 24×7 roadside assistance with the subscription model. Another interesting highlight of the subscription plan is that owners could opt between a car with a white plate (private registration) or a black plate (commercial registration).

Range of subscription plans

The subscription program offers a buy-back option with transparency of no hidden costs and the range starts at Rs. 8,999 per month for Redi-Go. For Magnite and Kicks, the monthly subscription starts at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 23,999 per month respectively. The most premium plan of the range belongs to the top-spec Kicks XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3L Turbo for an amount of Rs. 30,499.

Contactless Car Buying Feature

The proposed subscription program aims to combine ORIX’s financial and operating capabilities with Nissan’s product design and technology. Nissan is also launching an end-to-end digital platform called Shop@Home to extend a completely contactless car buying experience for customers.

Enabled through a virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides the options to personalize a car, evaluate exchange value of an existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.