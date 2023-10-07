Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launch Price Rs 8.27 L To Rs 10.46 L

Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition Launched in India: Celebrating the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has launched Magnite KURO Special Edition, celebrating its 8th consecutive year as the official partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This limited-edition variant of the popular Nissan Magnite is set to make a bold statement on Indian roads with its striking all-black exterior and interior. Magnite KURO Edition is now available, with prices starting at INR 8.27 LAKHS (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Cricket Fever and Japanese Elegance Combined

Magnite KURO Special Edition pays tribute to Nissan’s enduring partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Official Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India from 5th October to 19th November 2023. To celebrate this partnership, Nissan is offering customers a unique opportunity to win World Cup match tickets through a lucky draw after visiting their nearest Nissan dealership and test driving the Nissan Magnite.

Derived from the Japanese word for ‘BLACK,’ the name KURO encapsulates the essence of this Special Edition, combining unique product themes with an imposing style and Japanese elegance. KURO Themed Special Edition SUV is a reflection of premium quality and established reliability. Price for base Kuro Edition is Rs 8.27 lakh, Turbo MT Kuro is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh while the Turbo Kuro CVT is priced at Rs 10.46.lakh, ex-Delhi.

Stylish and Feature-Packed

Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition exudes a premium and stylish aura with its all-black exterior and interior. The exterior features an all-black grill, skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps with black finisher, along with a distinctive KURO badge. Inside, it boasts a distinct interior instrument panel with Patterned film and Gloss black End finisher, black interior accents, and black door trim inserts.

Magnite Special Edition comes with a host of feature upgrades, including a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM), a center console armrest with rear AC vents, KURO themed floor mats, a wireless charger, and a wider Interior Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for added convenience and style.

Safety and Value Proposition

Nissan has not compromised on safety with the Magnite KURO Special Edition, which has been awarded a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP. The vehicle comes equipped with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to ensure a safe and secure driving experience.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, expressed his enthusiasm for the new launch, stating, “The Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is a combination of Style, Value, and Safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers.”

With the launch of Magnite KURO Special Edition, Nissan Motor India continues to offer a compelling combination of style, value, and safety to meet the evolving needs and preferences of Indian customers. This limited edition is poised to make a lasting impression on both cricket enthusiasts and SUV aficionados across the country.