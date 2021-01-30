Nissan Magnite NISMO Render Makes The SUV Look Even More Sporty

Magnite is the newest compact SUV from the Japanese brand – Here is how its NISMO variant could look

Most International OEMs have their own in-house tuning/performance focused divisions or sub-brands, for example, BMW has the M, Mercedes has AMG and Toyota has TRD. Similarly, Japanese auto giant, Nissan has NISMO.

NISMO in fact stands for Nissan Motorsports International Co Ltd. In India, till date, we haven’t seen any NISMO product primarily due to Nissan’s focus on cost effective models for the Indian market and we don’t expect any change in the status quo in the near future.

Nissan Magnite NISMO edition

While NISMO might not get launched anytime soon in India, digital rendering artist, Kleber Silva has tastefully rendered what a Nissan Magnite NISMO variant could look like. While we are almost confident that the Magnite NISMO will not land up becoming a real product, the digital render might inspire owners for trying out similar mod-jobs in the future.

Highlights

The rendered Magnite NISMO edition gets an interesting make-over which makes the cross-over look way more aggressive and agile. At the front, the Magnite has been provided a new grille (along with NISMO badging), a redesigned bumper and an updated LED DRL setup.

The front skid plate has been done away with and instead a redesigned carbon-fibre skirt seems to have been added. Black and red ascents which are present all across, further elevate the aggressive quotient of the vehicle.

On the side too, the black and red under-skirt continues and adds on to SUV’s sporty stance. Alloy wheels too have been replaced by a new 6-spoke design (along with NISMO badging) which has been tastefully done in black.

Calipers have been painted in orange, which make the car look like apt for a race track. The rear gets a large NISMO badging, a quad exhaust pipe setup and a redesigned bumper. Overall, the rendered Nissan Magnite NISMO looks impressive in our opinion and if not a dedicated performance oriented version, Nissan should consider bringing a similar looking styling pack later in India.

Competition

The Magnite currently is present in a heavily contested segment which includes heavy-weight champions like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and Magnite’s very own cousin, which had its global unveil earlier this week, the Renault Kiger. Till now, what has worked out in Magnite’s favour is its aggressive pricing, value for money quotient and expectations of a good safety rating from the India-spec model.

