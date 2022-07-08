Nissan Magnite Red Edition Bookings Open – Launch On 18th July

Nissan Magnite is currently available in five trims namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O)

Nissan Magnite recently achieved the milestone of 1 lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries. To celebrate the same, Nissan India has announced a new edition of Magnite, called Magnite Red Edition. It is based on the XV trim, and will be offered in 3 variants – Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.

Magnite Red will provide more options for consumers to consider. This new trim will be officially launched on 18th July. Ahead of that, bookings have opened. It gets plenty of additional bells and whistles over the XL trim. These include both exterior and interior add-ons.

Nissan Magnite Red Edition

Starting with its exterior, the Magnite Red Edition of the Japanese subcompact crossover rides on 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels which are not seen on the XL variants. It also receives silver-coloured side cladding on the door. It gets spectacular aesthetic details, including a red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED Scuff plate, and a prominent RED Edition specific badge.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a rear seat armrest with cup holders, 60:40 split seat, driver seat height adjustment, front seats back pockets and ISOFIX mounts as additional features over the XL trim. The RED edition has also been upgraded with sophisticated tech features to meet the needs of new-age customers, including a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting. Nissan Magnite RED edition is based on the most popular XV variant, which means, it comes with many best in segment features such as 8.0 touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels etc.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite RED edition. Our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite has underlined the value of Nissan’s global SUV heritage for the Indian market, Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for a young, discerning audience. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”

Powertrain Options

Magnite is offered two petrol engine options- a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The former pushes out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm (152 Nm in AT) of peak torque.

The naturally aspirated unit is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the turbocharged unit comes with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Other key features include an 8.0 touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Push button Start/Stop, LED Fog Lamp, Vehicle dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist etc.