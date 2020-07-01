Nissan Magnite SUV LED headlights, alloys revealed officially

Nissan’s upcoming 2021MY Magnite subcompact crossover shares its CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Kiger

Japanese automaker Nissan has officially teased its much-awaited subcompact (sub-four-metre) crossover, Magnite ahead of its global premiere on July 16. At the moment, it remains in a ‘B-SUV’ concept format but Nissan has confirmed that it will be launched in phases starting from the second half of FY2020-21. Since Nissan India already teased the “compact SUV” in early 2020, we can expect the vehicle to reach our shores without much delay.

The 2021MY Nissan Magnite is based on Nissan-Renault’s CMF-A+ platform which also underpins the upcoming Renault Kiger. Unlike the Magnite, the Renault Kiger is almost ready for production. We have shared multiple spy images of the Kiger over the past few months, including its interiors.

Across the world and especially in developing countries, the demand for subcompact crossovers has shot up in recent times. In India, the Nissan Magnite will face major competition from several names in addition to its Renault counterpart. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, etc.

The official teaser reveals some interesting details of the Magnite albeit in concept avatar. Highlights include full-LED headlamps, five-spoke alloy wheels, enlarged grille design and a rugged approach. Nissan claims that it takes inspiration from iconic SUVs/crossovers such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail (or Rogue), Juke, Qashqai and even the Kicks. However, we cannot help but notice a striking similarity with the all-new 2020MY Datsun redi-GO BS6.

Nissan India presently has only two products in its portfolio: Kicks BS6 and GT-R. Of course, the latter appeals only to a niche segment of buyers in the country. The Nissan Kicks BS6, on the other hand, is an interesting choice since its new 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill churns out the highest output in the class. It primarily rivals the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Nissan and Renault have opted a petrol-only product strategy for India’s BS6 era like several other major automakers. Hence, we can expect the production-spec Nissan Magnite only in a petrol format.

We have received confirmation that the Renault Kiger would be powered by an all-new 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder unit. Output figures are expected to be in the range of 100bhp and 160Nm while mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-step CVT. Multiple Nissan and Renault products in the past have shared power plants in the exact state of tune.

The same power plant would be filtered down to the Renault Triber mini-MPV eventually. Nissan has not been doing particularly well in India or abroad and the new Magnite could be a ray of hope.