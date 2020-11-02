Nissan Magnite To Launch In 20 Variants – Features List Officially Revealed

Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched later this month – It will be powered by a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine

Production of the Nissan Magnite has commenced at the company plant in Chennai. Launch date is scheduled for November, when prices will be announced and deliveries will commence soon after.

The Nissan Magnite is set to enter a highly competitive compact SUV segment wherein it will face up with the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Magnite is the company’s first ever product under Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market. Various spy shots and company reveals has detailed the features and engine specs of this upcoming sub 4 meter UV.

Speaking at the start of production, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer.

In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect.”

Variants and Features

– XE (Base) comes with standard 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual tone interiors for a true entry into the SUV experience

– XL (Mid) comes with 6 speakers for integrated audio, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable & foldable outside mirrors for a comfortable upgrade

– XV (High) revamps the technological experience with 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and foglamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start

– XV (Premium) is packed with technologies such as the LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor, tire pressure monitor and full sporty interiors

– For the technological savvy customer, Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

The Nissan Magnite will sport 8 exterior colours out of which 5 will be monotones and 3 dual tone options. The monotone colour include Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Blade Silver and Storm White while the three dual-tone options are Vivid Blue/ Storm White, Flare Garnet Red/Onyx Black, and Pearl White/Onyx Black. Nissan also talks about the new Garnet Red 4 coat colour scheme which takes on different hues under different light conditions.

Engine Specs

Engine specifications on the new Magnite will include a 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine making estimated 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a manual gearbox. It will also be powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine offering estimated 95 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to manual and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. No pricing has been announced as on date but estimates put the 5 seater Nissan Magnite in a Rs.5.5-10 lakh price range.