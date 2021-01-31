Nissan Magnite Vs Renault Kiger Comparison – Exteriors, Interiors, Specs

Magnite and Kiger share the same underpinnings and engine specifications apart from a host of features

Renault recently took the wraps off its upcoming subcompact SUV Kiger which shares a lot of its elements with its Japanese cousin Nissan Magnite. The Magnite was launched a couple of months ago and has been raging success with demands and waiting periods for the compact SUV soaring high.

With Kiger, Renault has attempted to dive into the highly competitive sub-4 metre compact SUV space. It is now the tenth offering in this segment in the Indian automotive market. While it has its fair share of distinct elements, it also shares a lot in common in Magnite. A comparative study might give readers a proper idea about similarities and differences between the two compact SUVs.

Exterior Design

Starting with their exterior design, while Magnite looks very unique in its styling, Kiger on the other hand, looks like a heavily-built Kwid sporting a more dynamic design language.

It gets a butch front face with split lighting setup consisting of slim LED DRLs on top and tri-beam projector headlamps on the bumper similar to its hatchback sibling. Magnite gets dual projector headlamps positioned conventionally while L-shaped DRLs are placed on its front bumper.

Both receive a crossover-ish silhouette with creases on their side profiles flaunting 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a floating roofline with roof rails and flared up wheel arches giving both of them a muscular appearance. At rear, both Magnite and Kiger receive a roof-mounted spoiler with LED taillamps although in different shapes. The C-shaped ones in Kiger look a bit sportier.

Interior Design & Features

Interior layout is different although their equipment list is quite similar. Both receive hard plastics on dashboard and same leatherette upholstery.

Common features in the equipment include 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, engine start-stop, traction control and steering mounted controls and among others. Like Magnite, Kiger too offers lots of storage spaces in the form of cubby holes in order to store one’s nick-knacks.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, both UVs offer an identical wheelbase of 2500mm despite Magnite being slightly longer than Kiger. Width and height too are in the same region, while both SUVs offer an exact 205mm ground clearance. The major difference being their boot space. While Magnite offers 336 litres of luggage capacity, Kiger offers a class-leading 405 litres of boot space.

Engine Specifications

As mentioned before, both UVs share the same underpinnings. Both Magnite and Kiger are based on the CMF-A+ platform which also underpins Renault Triber MPV. Not only architecture but both these crossovers also share the same engine specifications.

Like Magnite, Kiger is also offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. Both units are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with option of a 5-speed AMT on the former and a CVT on the latter. Magnite, however, misses out on an AMT option.

The most crucial aspect is going to be the difference in prices. While Magnite is currently the most affordable in this segment with prices starting from Rs 5.50 lakh, Kiger is expected to undercut its cousin slightly to take the honours of becoming the most affordable in this space. Prices of Kiger are expected to be revealed at the time of its launch in a few months.