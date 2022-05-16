Nissan, Renault Sales Breakup April 2022 – Kiger, Triber, Magnite, Kwid

Nissan sales dipped 37 percent YoY while Renault suffered a 12 percent YoY

April 2022 saw Nissan and Renault suffered extensive YoY de-growth while MoM sales also dipped significantly. Nissan sales dipped 37 percent YoY to 2,110 units in April 2021 down from 3,369 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales fell 30 percent over 3,007 units sold in March 2022.

Nissan Magnite headed this list with 1,966 units sold in the past month, down 32 percent over 2,904 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 33 percent from 2,942 units sold in March 2022. Nissan Magnite was the 8th best-selling sub 4 meter crossover sold in India in the past month.

Nissan Sales Breakup April 2022

Datsun Redi-GO which had contributed 346 units to sales in April 2021 has since been discontinued from the company lineup. However, the Nissan Kicks saw sales of 144 units in the past month, up 148 percent over 58 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also increased 122 percent over 65 units sold in March 2022.

Nissan has discontinued sales of the Datsun brand and hence the RediGO, GO+ and GO production has come to a halt at the company’s Chennai plant. Apart from discontinuing the lineup in India, Datsun has also been discontinued from Indonesian and Russian markets.

In March 2022, Nissan India rolled out its 50,000th unit of the Magnite from the company plant in Chennai. Launched in December 2020, this sub-compact crossover is presented in 6 trims of XE, XL, XV Exe, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) and is priced in a range of Rs 5.76 to Rs 10.20 lakhs (ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite competes in its segment with the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Renault Sales Breakup April 2022

Renault sales stood at 7,594 units in April 2022, down 12 percent YoY over 8,642 units sold in April 2021. It was also an 11 percent MoM de-growth from 8,518 units sold in March 2022. Renault Triber was the best selling model in the company lineup last month with 2,910 units sold. This was a 20 percent YoY growth over 2,426 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 18 percent from 3,561 units sold in March 2022.

Sales of Renault Kiger and Kwid also dipped YoY by 8 percent to 2,618 units and by 36 percent to 2,006 units respectively. MoM sales increased for Kiger by 5 percent from 2,496 units sold in March 2022 while sales of Kwid posted a 16 percent de-growth over 2,461 units sold in March 2022.

In March 2022, Renault introduced the 2022 Kwid hatchback which comes in at a starting price of Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets updated safety features and the latest in infotainment while its 0.8 liter engine offers fuel efficiency at 22.25 km/l as per ARAI certification. Renault Duster, which had added 180 units to April 2021 sales, has since been discontinued.