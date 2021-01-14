Odysse E2Go Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 53k

E2Go is being offered with two battery options and a 250W waterproof BLDC motor

Odysse Electric Vehicle, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its low-speed e-scooter E2Go in India. Available in two variants- E2Go and E2Go Lite, the electric scooter does not require registration or license to ride. E2Go and E2Go Lite have been priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively (ex-showroom).

While the former is offered with a 1.26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the latter features a 28AH lead-acid battery. Both variants are offered with an anti-theft mechanism. The e-scooter has been made available in five colour options- Scarlet Red, Matte Black, Teal green, Azure blue and Midnight black.

Powertrain & Features

On the occasion of E2Go’s launch, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles revealed that the electric scooter has been designed to cater to the needs of urban women and youth who want their mobility without any hassles of registration or license. It is powered by a 250W, 60V BLDC motor which is paired with either of the battery options.

Odysse claims that it can clock a top speed of 25 kmph and a single-charge range of 60kms. The battery pack takes 3.5-4 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. It is also offered with a reverse gear function and three ride modes.

Other features offered in this e-scooter are LED speedometer, keyless entry, anti-theft lock and USB charging. In terms of dynamics, it is offered with a pair of telescopic forks at front while rear suspension setup consists of spring hydraulic dual shock absorbers.

Finance Schemes & Expansion of Network in India

Overall the design of E2Go is modern and simple yet very contemporary. Odysse is offering a 3-year warranty on both battery options. Spare batteries are available at any of the company’s dealerships. The brand is also offering a number of finance schemes for its consumers in association with its financial partners including IDFC Bank and other regional partners.

The company currently has a total of 9 dealerships and as many service centers across the country. Odysse plans to expand its footprint in India by opening 10 new outlets by March this year. By the end of this year, the company intends to have its presence in at least 25 cities in India.

Other e-scooter offerings

Electric vehicle mobility is slowly but surely starting to blossom in the Indian automotive market especially in the two-wheeler segment which has gathered a decent pace with all recent launches. Currently, the Indian market has quite a few offerings in the e-scooter in the form of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQute and Ather 450X with few more offerings from Simple Energy and Ola Electric in pipeline.