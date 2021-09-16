Okaya Electric Scooter Freedum Launch Price Rs 70K – Range 80 Kms

Okaya electric scooter Freedum will be offered with two battery options and as many as twelve colour schemes

Energy storage solutions provider- Okaya has launched a new electric scooter named Freedum at a starting price of Rs 69,900. This is the company’s third electric two-wheeler offering after its official entry in the Indian automotive sector as Okaya EV in July earlier this year.

Okaya claims its latest e-scooter offering as 100 percent indigenously developed in India and manufactured at the company’s facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The brand already retails two electric scooters- the AvionIQ series and the ClassIQ which have received a great response, as per Okaya.

Okaya Electric Scooter – More Details

The new Freedum electric scooter will be available in four variants- starting with Low-Speed e-Scooters for select markets. Okaya will further launch high speed, high range e-scooters offering more than 250km per charge capacity in the coming months. The company has revealed that it will roll out a total of fourteen new products in the current financial year including a high-Speed Motorcycle and specialized B2B vehicles.

All these two-wheelers will be built from scratch and developed in accordance with requirements of delivery based businesses. Okaya currently has 120 dealers across the country and plans to add another 800 in the coming days. The company aspires to offer accessible, value for money, clean energy mobility to every Indian which will be built to suit Indian conditions and Indian rider preferences.

On the occasion of the launch of Freedum, Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group said, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian.” He further added that the company is very conscious of the quality and durability of its products and it has created a fully made in India proposition that gives fillip to the government’s aim to see one crore e-scooters on road by 2025.

Freedum- Specs & Features

The newly launched Freedum electric scooter will be available in two battery options- VRLA Lead Acid Battery and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery. It will be offered in multiple colour options including White, Red, Blue to Black, Green, Brown and Beige. The scooter gets an attractive front end with a single-piece LED headlamp on the front apron flanked by LED DRLs on both sides. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar.

Okaya Electric Scooter is powered by a 250W, BLDC Hub Motor which has a top speed of 25kmph. While the Lithium-ion battery pack offers a maximum range of 70-80 km, the Lead Acid battery offers a peak range of 50-60 km on a single charge. The Lithium unit takes 4-5 hours to get fully charged in comparison to 8-10 hours taken by the lead-acid battery.

Okaya Electric Scooter features on offer include a digital instrument console, wheel lock, anti-theft alarm, regenerative braking system and forward/reverse mode. The scooter is based on a tubular frame that is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear.