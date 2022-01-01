Okaya Faast Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 90k – Range Up To 200 Kms

Okaya Faast electric scooter is capable of a top speed of 60-70 km/h delivering 150-200 km per charge

Indian electric vehicle industry is a relatively new business but opportunities are immense especially with buyers showing a clear migration from ICE to electric two and four wheelers. The recently concluded EV Expo 2021, held from 24-26 December 2021 in Greater Noida had a large number of electric vehicle manufacturers in attendance, each displaying their upcoming products and new technologies.

Among these exhibitors was Okaya Electric Vehicles, an Indian battery manufacturer based in Gurugram, which had its new high speed electric scooter and motorcycle on display. Okaya currently has three electric vehicles in its range.

These include the Avioniq, Classiq and Freedum while the new Faast e-scooter is a part of the company plan to expand its portfolio. Okaya also showcased an electric motorcycle called Okaya Ferrato at the EV Expo 2021. The new models on display are a part of the company initiative to ensure that India becomes a 100 percent EV nation in the years ahead.

Okaya Faast Electric Scooter Details

Called Okaya Faast, this e-scooter is priced at Rs 89,999 which excludes Central and State Government subsidies. Bookings have opened via the company’s online portal or through company dealerships at a down payment of Rs 1,999. Okaya Faast, set for deliveries from January-end, will compete with Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Bounce Infinity E1 and Bajaj Chetak among others.

Okaya Faast, comes as a connected electric scooter. It gets LED head lamp with LED DRLs mounted on its front apron, a digital instrument cluster and combined braking system while it is completely IoT enabled. It sports a maxi scooter style design with bold looks from all sides.

It sports a dual tone paint scheme in red, grey, green and white colour options, angular mirrors, flat footboard and single flat seat, while it rides on designer wheels. Other build details and under seat storage capacity along with added specifications have not been revealed as on date.

Okaya Faast Electric Scooter Battery Specs

The new e-scooter is powered by a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery. It commands a top speed of 60-70 km/h and the company claims it can deliver a range of 150 kms on single charge which can be extended to 200 kms per charge under certain riding conditions.

This, range if proved true, will make the Okaya Faast one of the longer running e-scooters in its segment. Okaya Faast e-scooter gets disc/drum brakes or a combination of both for improved braking performance. Suspension is via standard telescopic fork in front and dual shock unit at the rear.

Okaya Electric Vehicles has emerged as a major player in the electric two wheeler segment. The company has set up around 225 dealerships across the country in 6 months and has also created fast charging infrastructure for its range of e-scooters. Along with the Faast e-scooter, the company also had Ferrato electric motorcycle on display at the EV Expo with launch plans set for second quarter of FY22. The Ferrato will sport a 2 kW and 3 kW battery capable of accelerating to speeds upto 80-90 km/h and a range of around 100 kms.