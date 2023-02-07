Okaya Faast F3 Electric Scooter Leaks – Launch Price, Range, Specs

Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter will compete with the likes of Hero Optima CX, Okinawa Praise Pro and Ampere Magnus EX in its segment

Okaya Electric Vehicles will launch their new electric scooter in India on 10th Feb 2023. Ahead of that, official details have leaked online. Okaya Faast F3 is the company’s fourth electric scooter in India after the Faast F4, Freedom, and ClassicIQ. It is slated to be priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).

Okaya Faast 3 e-scooter receives three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport. It gets LED head and tail lamps along with DRLs and a CAN based digital cluster. It receives a reverse mode function and remote key as a part of its features.

New Okaya Faast F3 Electric Scooter

Okaya Faast F3 e-scooter which will come in with advanced and some segment first features. It will receive a 1200W motor with a peak power of 2500W along with 3.5kWh Li-ion LFP batteries in twin battery configuration. The battery pack will be of switchable technology and offer a range of 130-160 km/charge.

Charging time will be in a matter of 5-6 hours while top speed is pegged at 60-70 km/h. The battery will be positioned under the seat. Drum brakes will be seen at the front and rear while the Faast F3 will ride on 12 inch tubeless tyres. Suspension is via telescopic setup in the front and spring loaded hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

There are several advantages to LFP batteries. These have a 2-4 time longer lifespan as compared to NMC batteries. They are also safer as they do not catch fire while they also boast of 2500 charging cycles. Thus, users can expect usage of approximately 6 years without any deterioration to battery performance. Okaya is offering a 3 year/30,000 kms warranty on motor and battery.

Okaya Faast F3- Competition

With the electric scooter segment gaining importance and several newcomers entering the fray along with more established models, Okaya Faast F3 will find itself competing with the likes of Hero Optima CX, Okinawa Praise Pro and Ampere Magnus EX in its segment.

Though priced highest among these competitors at Rs 99,999, Okaya Faast F3 comes with a subsidy of Rs. 20,000/- (in Gujarat) though this may vary statewise. It also boasts of the highest power at 1200W (PP-2500W) and speed at 70 km/h. It gets the longest range at 130 km/charge (as per ICAT) which is best in its segment and three riding modes of Eco, City and Sport.

It however, misses out on alloy wheels as are seen on both the Hero Optima CX and Okinawa Praise Pro but receives a side stand indicator that is not found on any of its three rivals. The Faast F3 also receives fixed batteries as compared to detachable batteries seen on its other competitors. When compared to the other 3 e-scooters offered by Okaya, Faast F3 is priced at Rs. 99,999 while Freedom is priced at Rs 74,899. Okaya ClassicIQ costs Rs. 74,499 and Okaya Fast F4 costs Rs 1.09 lakh (all prices – ex-showroom).