Okinawa Electric Motorcycle Oki 100 Launch Soon – First Teaser Released

Okinawa Autotech showcased the Oki 100 electric motorcycle in the form of a prototype in 2018 Auto Expo. At 2020 Auto Expo, the fast growing electric two wheeler brand announced that its first motorcycle will be launched in the festive season. However, just like several other cases, the Okinawa Oki 100’s launch plans were hampered by the pandemic crisis. Now that the market is recovering, the brand has teased the production version which is set to be launched soon.

Okinawa Oki 100

The Okinawa Oki 100 is a compact commuter electric motorcycle which derives its styling inspiration from the Ducati Monster. The LED headlamp, red painted trellis frame, the pseudo fuel tank, and the tailpiece have obvious resemblance to the Italian middle-weight street fighter.

Compared to the prototype, the production version which has been teased seems to miss out on a few items in a bid to keep the costs in check. For example, the LED turn indicators have been done away with in favor of conventional halogen units. The company earlier confirmed that the Oki 100 will offer connectivity features with a dedicated smartphone app.

Specifications

Without revealing the final specifications of the production version, Okinawa earlier stated that the motorcycle will have a top-speed of 100 kmph (hence the 100 in its name) and it will be heavily localized. In fact, save for the battery cells, all the other components will be locally made.

Capacity of the lithium ion battery pack has not been revealed yet but expect the electric commuter to have a range of up to 150 km on a single charge. For reference, the prototype which was showcased in 2018 was powered by a 60 Ah 73 V battery pack which was capable of charging in two hours through a fast charger. The motor was a 3.3 hp unit. Okinawa hinted that the final production version is most likely to have a different battery and motor combination but the key performance figures would remain intact.

The compact electric motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes (could be offered with single-channel ABS), fully digital instrument console, and a belt drive.

Rivals and price

With a near 100% localization right from day one, the Okinawa Oki 100 motorcycle is expected to be competitively priced. A starting price of around INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom) would be an attractive proposition.

Competition will come from the likes of Revolt RV400 which is already in the market and the upcoming Tork T6X which is likely to be introduced later this year. The Okinawa Oki 100 will be manufactured at the company’s Rajasthan plant. The electric commuter motorcycle is expected to widen Okinawa’s audience base significantly.