Okinawa Electric Scooter New Offers – Chance To Win Rs 1 Lakh Gift Cheque

Okinawa Marvellous March offer of assured gifts to encourage switch to electric scooters

Okinawa announces ‘Marvellous March’, a month-long campaign with curated offers on its electric scooters till March 31, 2021. Okinawa Autotech reported growth last year. Despite the challenges that 2020 brought with it, Okinawa was able to withstand, and move forward. At the end of 2020, retails sales was reported at 5,601 units.

In a market that sold less than 30k units through the year, Okinawa finds itself second only to Hero Electric. The manufacturer ended 2020 with 20.5 percent market share.

Electric scooters for personal commute

Current circumstances demand safety in commuting. While Covid-19 pandemic is continually a focus area, safety in personal commuting is now a key focus area. With scooters being an entry level vehicle, electric scooter manufacturers are putting their best foot forward.

With tech being a core area for such offerings, smart mobility is the future. And the future seems to be knocking on our doors now. Apprehensions regarding public charging are being addressed, and electric two-wheeler manufacturers are counting on momentum built in 2020.

Okinawa Scratch & Win assured gifts

The ‘Scratch & Win assured gifts’ campaign is designed for Okinawa Lite, Ridge+, and R30 purchases. The benefit to customers is designed to encourage individuals to switch to electric scooters, and drive the change.

For customers making a purchase, the choice of gifts is wide-ranging. A customer can select a gift from the ‘Choose Your Gift section’. This includes gifts such as Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs.3,000/-, Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs.5,000/-, Morphy Richards 20MS Microwave Oven, 1 Gram Gold Coin, Whirlpool 7.5 KG Semi-Automatic Washing Machine worth Rs.10,000/-, Samsung Galaxy M11 Smartphone – 64GB, Samsung 80cm LED TV worth Rs.25,000/-, Lenovo Laptop worth Rs.35,000/- and Gift Cheque worth Rs.1,00,000/-, and many others.

On the price front, Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Ridge+, and Okinawa R30 are available at a retail price of Rs 63,990, Rs 73,417 and Rs 58,992, respectively. Okinawa operates through a 300+ dealership network pan India, including metro cities, Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions.

Rupali Sharma, Chairperson & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech said, “While it is great to celebrate women and womanhood on a particular day, we believe that women must be celebrated as much as men on any given day. It is heartening to see the outlook towards women gradually transforming.

Today, more and more women are being valued and acknowledged for their contributions across the world. We are celebrating ‘Marvellous March’ so that people continue to care for and do something special for their loved ones. We are looking forward to the participation of people from pan India.”