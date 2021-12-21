Okinawa Electric Scooter Sales In 2021 Records 1 Lakh Milestone

Okinawa reports sales milestone of over 1,00,000 units in India in 2021 largely attributed to the family e-scooter success

Okinawa has attained yet another milestone in its exciting journey as a new and leading electric vehicle brand in India. The company reports that sales have surpassed the 1,00,000 units milestone in India. This includes high-speed and low-speed models that Okinawa sells.

Through 2021, Okinawa sales has been dominated by iPraise+ and Praise Pro electric scooter. Sales momentum has been helped largely by the locally manufactured iPraise+ and Praise Pro. They accounted for about 60 – 70 per cent share of yearly sales.

Okinawa dealer network

In order to improve its footprint and reach out to more and more buyers, Okinawa has focused on increasing its dealership network. This helps meet growing demand for its family e-scooters. Current dealership count stands at 400+ points spread across metro cities, Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and rural markets.

Okinawa Galaxy experience centre in Uttarakhand lets customers know more. In order to let customers better understand design and high-tech capabilities of its products, 50 more Okinawa Galaxy Stores will be inaugurated through the country in 2022.

Total investment through the next three years is earmarked at Rs 500 crore. Through Phase I, Rs 250 crore is to be invested. Gradually, investment will be increased over the coming years. Okinawa operates its own assembly line for motors and controls. Localisation is set to reach 100 per cent with the exception of battery cells. These units will continue to be imported. Okinawa is geared up to launch its new ‘High Speed Electric Scooter’ in Q1 2022.

Okinawa riding experience

In recent years, understanding of electric two-wheelers has gained mainstream attention. Better understanding has raised awareness around such products, and as a result purchases have improved. With companies reporting improved sales, manufacturers are taking the bull by its horns. R&D investments have improved, and the number of launches each year continues to increase.

Stakeholder investments too have improved on the back of positivity. In a market that is still small by volume, Okinawa has been met with success when it comes to mass penetration of e2Ws in India. Through months of difficulty brought on by Covid19 pandemic, Okinawa is reputed as the second most selling E2W in India.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, remarked of the milestone achievement, “We are glad and appreciative to those who expressed their belief in Okinawa and therefore helped us achieve this milestone. With our dynamic product selection and unique riding experiences, Okinawa has set new milestones in the mass penetration of Electric Two-Wheelers in India since its beginning.

We’ve had only one strategy from the start: raise awareness and debunk all kinds of myths around EVs. We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists, while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of the youth who have a very different approach with two-wheelers. We remain committed in our endeavour to serve our consumers with exciting new launches and curated experiences.”