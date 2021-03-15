Okinawa Electric Scooter Sales Increase By 30% – Petrol Price Hike Effect

Okinawa electric scooter sales and enquiries increase on account of rising petrol prices

Having been an early mover in the electric scooter market, Okinawa finds itself in an advantageous position. Though electric scooter sales volumes are on the rise, total volumes are still small in these early days. For starters, in that equation, Okinawa sales is on the rise. It also manages to report sales, second only to Hero Electric.

Recent months have seen petrol price stabilise in most cities at juts below 100 bucks for a litre. While that’s a spot of bother for all two wheeler users, electric variants are benefiting. Okinawa reported 30 percent increase in sale of electric scooters over the last quarter.

The company attributes this to rising fuel prices. Not just sales, Okinawa has increasingly addressed a growing number of enquiries, close to a 3-fold increase from prospective customers.

EV sector rapid growth

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, states “The EV sector in India is rapidly growing since the last three years as both the central and state governments have been taking many initiatives to promote the adoption of Electric vehicles.

The recent hike in fuel prices has further pushed consumers to look for alternate options such as electric vehicles. We as a company have witnessed the hike and aim to provide the electric vehicles that are at par with the ICE engine.”

As petrol prices continue to move closer to Rs 100 per litre, demand for electric two-wheelers sees positive uptick. Over time, awareness around e-scooters continues to improve. Currently, Okinawa Autotech scooter sales are on the increase at a pace of 35 percent to 40 percent this year. Current market dynamics has helped the manufacturer emerge as one of the leading electric two-wheeler sellers. The company ended 2020 having sold the second highest no. of high-speed electric scooters.

Okinawa electric scooters

Product portfolio has now been expanded to six electric scooters available in a price range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh. In 2021, Okinawa plans to launch 2 more new high speed two-wheelers.

As the electric scooter segment establishes groundwork for the times to come, government subsidy policies are influencing product development. Considering government subsidies are not a blanket offer for electric scooters, manufacturers are inclined to opt for products that qualify for such subsidies.

Considering these are still early days, in time, mainstream manufacturers will enter the electric two-wheeler space in a more involved manner. Until then, the road is clear for new manufacturers to stamp their roadmap strongly.