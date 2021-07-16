Okinawa Electric Scooters Gujarat Price List – Reduced By Up To Rs 38k

Okinawa Autotech offers savings upto Rs.37,892 on Okinawa Praise Plus under the revised Gujarat EV Policy

Okinawa Autotech is keen to cash in on the new Gujarat EV Policy as has been announced. As a member of Gujarat Energy Development Agency, Okinawa also looks forward to contributing towards the rapid EV adoption in the State, expand its customer base 3 fold and expand its dealerships by 50 percent by the end of this fiscal year.

As against a current customer base of over 5,000 in the state of Gujarat, Okinawa wishes to take this count to 15,000 by 2022. With this target in place, Okinawa is working along with the Gujarat government which is planning at having two lakh EVs on state roads in the upcoming four years.

Okinawa Electric Scooter Prices July 2021 – Gujarat

The company presents three high speed scooters called the Okinawa Ridge+, Okinawa Praise Pro, and Okinawa iPraise+. These models now come in with savings ranging from Rs 26,947, to Rs 37,892 following the new order.

The Okinawa Praise Pro which was earlier priced at Rs.84,795 came down to Rs 74,848 following the FAME II revisions. It is now reduced further by Rs 19,000 to Rs 57,848, thus relating to a total savings of Rs 26,947. Okinawa Ridge, earlier carried a price tag of Rs 69,000 with the current price at Rs 44,391 ex-s showroom Gujarat with total saving of Rs 24,609.

The top of the line Okinawa Praise Plus prices have been reduced from Rs 1,17,600 to Rs 79,708 with Gujarat Government incentive at Rs 20,000 to a new pricing of Rs 79,708. All prices are effective from 1st July 2021.

Features, Power and Performance

The Okinawa range offers smart features that include anti-theft sensor, side stand sensor and keyless entry. It also receives the “Find My Scooter” location tracker for added safety. Okinawa i-Praise scooter gets a 2.5Kw electric motor that makes 3.5 hp power and 40 Nm torque. It gets 3 ride modes of Eco, Sport and Turbo claiming a top speed of 75 km/h and a range of 160 Km range on a single charge. It gets its power via a removable 72 volt dual battery pack with charging facility in approximately 3 hours to fully charge.

Every Okinawa product is fitted with a removable battery pack for more convenient charging either at the user’s home, office or at any other convenient location. The lithium ion batteries can be charged via a standard electric socket and is as easy as charging a mobile phone.

Okinawa further highlights that it has entered into association with several banks, NBFC, Fintech Co, Leasing and retail companies to simplify the process of buying for customers. Okinawa has also informed that it is in the process of investing Rs 150 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan which will come up very close to the company’s existing plant.