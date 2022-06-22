Okinawa Mega Factory Announced – Electric Scooters, Motorcycles

Okinawa seeks to expand its EV business in India and recently announced an investment of Rs 1200-1,500 crore in electric two-wheelers over next two years

Okinawa Autotech, which became the largest electric two-wheeler maker in the country in May 2022, after selling 9,309 units in the month has announced extensive plans. They have plans to set up a Mega Factory in the country so as to meet the increased demand for electric two wheelers.

Okinawa Autotech Mega Factory

Okinawa Autotech’s Mega Factory will be spread over an area of 30 acres. This is their third plant in India, with the other two also located in the state of Rajasthan.

Okinawa’s second plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan opened for operations earlier this year and has manufacturing capabilities of close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year. The new Okinawa mega plant will offer employment to around 5,000 workers and will be the largest fully integrated electric two wheeler plant in the country.

It will see investment to the tune of Rs 500 crores and is slated to be fully operational from October 2023. Okinawa’s mega plant will be fully automatic and will also get automation for powertrain manufacturing.

The plant will have an in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit, an in-house motor and controller plant while there will also be robotic automation for production of plastic body part molding and a paint shop.

Okinawa also plans to improve its R&D facilities along with warehouses and Supplier Park so as to meet growing demand in this segment both in domestic and export markets. This mega factory, in Karoli, Rajasthan, will have the capacity to roll out a total of 1 million (10 lakh) units per annum.

Okinawa Autotech – Product Range

Okinawa plans to manufacture the entire range from this new plant. The company’s current portfolio consists of Okinawa Praise, R30, i-Praise, Lite, Ridge Plus and Dual along with the recently launched Okhi 90. These bikes are on sale via the company’s 74 dealerships spread across 55 cities in India and are priced from Rs 58,992 to Rs 1,08,749 (ex-showroom).

The company’s newest offering Okhi 90 was launched in March 2022. This high performance electric scooter, presented in a colour range of Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue, gets its power via a centrally mounted 3800 watt motor with a removable 72 V 50 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. It gets 2 ride modes – Eco and Sport with top speed at 55-60 km/h and 85-90 km/h respectively and acceleration from 0-90 km/h in 10 seconds. The Okhi 90 can go upto a 160 km range on single charge.