Ola Electric Scooter Delivery Starts – First Owners Ride From Today

Ola Electric scooters- S1 and S1 Pro offer are packed with features such as a digital instrument console enabled with an Android-based OS and more

After several delays, Ola Electric has started with the delivery process of its first electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer has started dispatching the electric scooters to their respective owners.

First batch owners will get delivery today. The electric scooters are on their way. The development was confirmed by company CEO, Bhavish Agarwal, on his Twitter account.

Ola Electric Scooter Delivery Starts Today

Agarwal also shared a video of units of the production-spec S1 and S1 Pro scooter being prepped up and loaded in the cargo bay of trucks. For the uninitiated, Ola is using a direct-to-customer sales model that involves dealerships or any third-party intermediaries. Therefore, the scooters will reach directly at the owners’ doorsteps.

The video shows electric scooters being dispatched from the Ola Futurefactory. Based out of Tamil Nadu, it is aiming to become the largest two-wheeler manufacturing hub in the world. This factory will be managed by an all-women workforce. Spread across 500 acres of land, this plant aims to employ 10,000 women once production goes full tilt.

Several Delays

Earlier, Ola had pushed back the deadline for test rides and start of deliveries of its e-scooters from 25 October to 10 November. The EV brand was able to start test rides from 10 November albeit only on an invite-only basis, however, customers still had to wait for their scooters to be delivered. Ola Electric, thus far, has been able to conduct over 30,000 test rides for its customers across the country.

The EV manufacturing arm of the ride-hailing major intends to honour the latest commitment to start deliveries of scooters by 15 December. Also, Ola is scheduled to open the second window for booking of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters starting on December 16. Initially, the company had decided to open the second batch of bookings from November 1 but was forced to defer it due to an overwhelming demand from the first batch.

S1, S1 Pro- Specs & Prices

Offered at respective prices of Rs 1.0 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), S1 and S1 Pro are powered by the same 8.5kW electric motor with a continuous output of 5.5 kW. However, both scooters offer different battery packs. S1 features a battery pack with a capacity of 2.8 kWh whereas S1 Pro packs a larger 3.97 kWh battery.

Apart from variations in performance, both variants of the electric scooter offer different ranges with S1 offering a range of 121 km whereas S1 Pro boasts a range of 180 km on a single charge. S1 comes with two ride modes- Normal and Sport while the top-spec S1 Pro gets an additional Hyper mode.