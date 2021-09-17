Ola Electric Scooter Delivery Starts From Oct 2021 – 1st Batch Sold Out

Series S electric scooters from Ola compete against a host of other e-scooters such as Ather 450X, Simple One, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak

Ola Electric, the EV manufacturing arm of the riding hailing major, has claimed that it has been able to sell its electric scooters worth Rs 1,100s crore in just two days. This means if the claim is true, Ola might have sold over 1 lakh units of its recently launched scooters S1 and S1 Pro in the limited purchase window of two days.

This development was confirmed by Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, on his Twitter handle. The e-scooters were supposed to go on sale on September 8 but were deferred by a week due to technical glitches on the company’s website. The scooters finally went live for sale at 8.00 AM on September 15 with the purchase window open for 48 hours until September 17.

Next Purchase Window

Despite this delay in purchase start date, Ola CEO assured that customers would receive deliveries of their scooters as per the schedule. Customers who had already reserved the Ola scooter, when the company opened online reservations in July 2021, were given priority. The Ola electric scooter officially made its debut on August 15 at a starting price of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aggarwal further confirmed that reservations remain open on the company website at a nominal token amount of Rs 499. The next purchase window is slated to commence on November 1, just ahead of Diwali. It has also been revealed that those who had reserved but were not able to purchase the scooter in the previous window will be able to purchase in the next window.

Ola Electric Scooter Delivery

Those who have made the payment, have gotten details in their inbox about the delivery schedule. Ola Electric scooter delivery will start from October. As per the booking made, buyers have gotten delivery dates which range from October 2021 to January 2022.

Ola has launched the Series S e-scooter in two forms- S1 and S1 Pro at respective prices of Rs 1.0 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME II subsidies). Prices could go further down depending on the state subsidies on EVs offered by various state governments. Deliveries are expected to begin in October this year across 1000 cities and towns.

OLa S1, S1 Pro Specs

Coming to specifications, the base S1 variant is powered by a 2.98 kWh battery pack which offers a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of up to 121 kms on a single charge. On the other hand, S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97 kWh battery pack offering a top speed of around 115 kmph and a range of up to 181 kms. Both variants feature a mid-ship mounted 5.5kW electric motor which returns a peak output of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm.

While S1 offers two ride modes- Normal and Sport, S1 Pro offers an additional mode called Hyper. Hardware setup on both variants comprises a tubular frame suspended on a single front fork and a rear mono-shock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels accompanied by a combined braking system.