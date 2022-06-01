Ola Electric Scooter Delivery Time – Some Get It In Under 24 Hours

Ola S1 Pro commits to guaranteed delivery in 14 Days, and in some instances does so within 24 hours

A few recent tweets point to customers receiving the Ola S1 Pro in under a week, while awaiting the OS update to match pace. To this end, the company has already made an announcement that a number of customers will get their MoveOS 2 Beta starting on June 1, 2022. This is as per company plans following the opening of its 3rd purchase window.

Some deliveries were made as quickly as 5 days from payment. And some in under 24 hours. Since launch, Ola has streamlined bookings for S1 Pro through specified booking windows announced by the company. The most recent was announced for May 21, 2022. The company had done the same back in March 2022.

Prompt booking and delivery

To ensure a seamless process, prospective buyers first make a booking for 499 bucks. To confirm a purchase, a payment of 20k is to be made when the purchase window opens. For those who make a timely reservation, further details are elaborated in an email.

The delivery process for Ola Electric is new, and could be one that works brilliantly. Instead of waiting to set up brick and mortar stores in city after city, Ola is opting for doorstep deliveries. For those keen on a test drive, one can select a time slot at one of the test locations in a particular city. And now, with an email commitment of delivery in 14 days, that’s pretty much all it takes. As is evident, customers needn’t even wait for two weeks. Prompt booking, and optimized manufacturing to meet ongoing demand continues to help Ola tweak ops.

Probably the first time in the world, that people have gotten their vehicles delivered in under 24 hours from payment, that too fully registered. We’re loving the customer reactions to #DeliveryInHyperMode ? pic.twitter.com/XM3EY1YXWQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 24, 2022

Ola sales growth

This is more than necessary. The electric scooter manufacturer has set itself competitive goals. Foremost is its quest to be on top of the sales chart. Currently this doesn’t seem a difficult task. Quite simply, while the electric scooter is moving forward in leaps and bounds, total segment volumes are still low.

Ola has in quick time reached atop the sales chart having done better than Hero Electric and Okinawa last month. All three companies, and a few others are currently under immense public scrutiny owing to reported fire incidents. Hero Electric announced zero dispatches for April 2022 owing to the ongoing global chips shortage.

Electric scooter segment growth

With a range of concerns clawing at the industry, it’s clear that the electric scooter segment does have teething issues. Concurrently, improved sales and demand point to improved buyer interest. The number of electric two wheelers available today continues to increase. This in turn gives buyers a real choice.

Confidence in the electric scooter is evident from the price points they are available at. A growing number of electric scooters are already available at a higher price point than high-selling petrol scooters. Total two-wheeler segment sales in India surpasses 10 lakhs easily, each month. And total electric scooter sales are soon expected to be a sizeable contributor.