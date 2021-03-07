Ola Electric Scooter First Official Images Released – Launch Soon

The upcoming electric scooter from Ola will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter offering has been officially released today. The company, a subsidiary of public mobility aggregator Ola Cabs, last year announced its intention of manufacturing its own line of electric scooters by creating a separate arm for electric vehicle development.

Last year in May 2020, the ride-hailing giant had acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. The first product to come out of this joint venture is Ola’s version of Etergo AppScooter. The electric scooter is slated to launch in the coming few weeks.

Details about the upcoming Ola e-scooter

From the looks of it, testing prototypes of the e-scooter look similar to AppScooter. It even gets the same telescopic forks at front. Although, this iteration of the electric scooter will get a few more subtle updates in order to distinguish itself from its Dutch twin. Its riding dynamics look simple although the rider sits high up with loads of ground clearance on offer.

As of now, there has been no official word from Ola regarding the development of this e-scooter. What we do know is that Etergo AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range of up to 240 km. As claimed by the company, the AppScooter can do a 0-45 kmph sprint in 45 seconds and comes with a digital instrument console and an under-seat storage capacity of 50 litres. More details about its specifications are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Found in 2015, Etergo in the past has had developmental experiences with major EV manufacturers such as General Motors, Tesla, Ferrari, BMW and Jaguar. AppScooter has been the recipient of multiple the Automotive Brand Contest in Germany and CES 2019 to name a few.

Ola’s New EV Manufacturing Facility

The first batch of Ola e-scooters will be manufactured in Etergo’s Netherlands-based facility. As reported earlier, Ola is building a manufacturing facility of its own in Tamil Nadu which is slated to be the largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the country. Ola Electric Factory is nestled in a 500 acre area in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, in India. Being presented as the world’s largest two-wheeler factory, it will be capable of an annual production capacity of 10 million vehicles by 2022. Phase 1 will get underway with an initial annual capacity of 2 million in the next quarter, around June 2021.

This facility upon its completion would have an annual production capacity of nearly 2 million units and would ultimately lead to the creation of 10,000 new jobs. The company recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government which entails an investment of Rs 2,400 crore.

Production at this proposed facility is set to begin in 3-4 months and the site adopts Industry 4.0 Philosophy. The facility will use solar power and will have test tracks. The upcoming e-scooter from Ola is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to take on the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

The mega-factory is capable of roll out of a scooter every 2 seconds when at full capacity, which will have a total of 10 production lines. An integrated manufacturing facility, it will house houses varied units dedicated for battery, paintshop, weld, motor, general assembly, finished goods, and two supplier parks – critical suppliers co-located at Ola FutureFactory. The company is building its own factory test track. On the production front, Ola will put 3000 robots will be in use.