Ola Electric Scooter Gets Move OS 3 – 50 New Features Free Upgrade

With the latest Move OS 3 software update, Ola Electric has added a ton of new features that are likely to enhance user experience

Ola Electric has been consistently supporting its S1 scooter ecosystem. With software updates, the company makes key changes and unlock better performance, range and new features. The latest of these software updates is Move OS 3. Sure, there are delays here and there, but deliverance is what matters.

For example, Move OS 2.0 saw multiple delays and Move OS 3 was supposed to launch around Diwali, as teased before. There were a bunch of new features promised by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and the company has delivered on most of them. Let’s take a look.

Ola Move OS 3

With three electric scooters, S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro, Ola Electric is currently one of the leading electric scooter makers in the country. The company even has plans to launch electric motorcycles and electric cars in the near future. Ola has now released Move OS 3 software release for over 1 lakh users unlocking as many as 50 new features.

Among the promised features were hill hold, moods, regen V2, proximity unlock, key sharing, calling, hyper charging, and many more. Out of all these, hill hold has not made it to Ola Move OS 3 final release that was made available for general consensus as it is still in beta phase. Apart from features, Ola claims better performance and range as well.

The new software update shaves 0.5 seconds off of its 0-60 km/h run. It used to take 5 seconds and now only takes 4.5 seconds. Other performance updates include Hypercharging compatibility allowing Ola scooters to lap up 50 km of range in just 15 minutes. With better torque mapping and charging algorithms, users now have a 2% to 5% better range as well.

Performance gets a boost of 20% in Sports mode and 10% in Hyper mode. Earlier, top speed was capped at 40 km/h in Eco mode, which saw a boost as well. Multiple users feature allows different settings per user and proximity lock and unlock allows locking and unlocking within proximity of the key.

Added Features

Users can use hazard lights, and wifi, get call notifications, and also store and display important documents on digital display like DL, insurance copy and the likes. Ola Move OS 3 adds moods, which are basically switchable themes – Vintage, Bolt and Eclipse. Each of these get a different lock and unlock sound, charging sound and motor sound.

Other added features include vacation mode, which when toggled, will stall deep discharge till 200 days of inactivity and Party mode. Speaking of, Party mode is purely gimmicky. It synchronizes lights and combines them with songs to create a unique aura. Something similar is found on Tesla Model X, where its Gullwing doors are also thrown in the mix.

Currently, Ola Electric range starts from S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. Prices start from Rs. 84,999 for S1 Air, Rs. 99,999 for S1 and Rs. 1,39,000 for top-spec S1 Pro with all the bells and whistles. Ola has set up its Hypercharging network in select cities for convenient charging.