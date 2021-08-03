Ola Electric Scooter Launch Date 15th Aug – Specs, Delivery Dates Announcement

The new Ola electric series s e-scooter gets detailed in 10 vibrant colour options

Ola Electric gears up for the launch of its first electric scooter, slated to be called Series S. Bookings are open on the company’s official website at a down payment of Rs 499 which was fully refundable. Order books filled up with 1 lakh orders within a day making it the ‘most pre-booked scooter’ in the world.

Now launch date has been announced by the CEO, and it is 15th August. On the same day, Ola will also reveal the official specs and variants. They will also reveal the delivery schedule of their electric scooter for customers who have already booked.

Ola Electric Scooter – Variants

The company has revealed 10 unique colour options for the Ola scooter which is the widest range offered on any two wheeler to date. Though there are no names of these colours mentioned, they will include both matte and gloss schemes in Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White. These colours were on film for the first time in a tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, who called it “a revolution in 10 colours”.

Ola will launch the new electric scooter S-Series in three variants which are set to be called Ola S, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. It is also reported that Ola will take the direct to customer mode of delivery and completely avoid the dealership network path.

The Ola scooter sets itself apart in terms of a unique design and state of the art technology. It is slated to receive the biggest boot space, be capable of class leading speed and range that has yet to be matched by an electric scooter in its segment. Where features are concerned, the Ola electric scooter will receive app based keyless entry full LED lighting, a range of internet connected smart features, fast charging facilities and disc brakes

Ola Electric is yet to reveal prices of this upcoming electric scooter which estimates put in the Rs 1 lakh segment. Official rates will however differ depending on incentives offered by various states.

Ola Futurefactory

The Ola electric scooter is already the recipient of many awards which includes the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. It will roll out from the company’s Ola Futurefactory being constructed over a 500 acre site in Tamil Nadu, India. This plan is set to be the largest in the world and will be the most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory.

Once fully operational, the plant will have the capacity of 2 million units annually in the first phase, with capacity to reach 10 million once the plant is completed by the end of 2022. In view of this massive production capacity, Ola also plans to take its electric scooter to global markets as well. When launched, the Ola electric scooter will enter a segment wherein it will compete with the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.