Ola Electric Scooter Launch Time Is 2 PM On 15th Aug

Ola Electric will be revealing all details related to their new e-scooter on 15th Aug – Price, delivery schedule, etc

Ola Electric scooter will be launched in India on August 15, 2021 at 2 PM. This was officially revealed today by Ola Electric. Ahead of official launch, it has already seen outstanding demand. Ola’s e-scooter is opened for bookings at a refundable amount of Rs 499 and to date, the company has received bookings from over 1,000 cities across the country.

Bookings crossed 1 lakh orders within 24 hours of opening order books on 15th July 2021, thus making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Ola electric scooter deliveries will start across all cities in India on the same day.

Best in Segment Features

Ola electric scooter will be offered in 10 colour choices. It will receive a digital instrument cluster, cloud based connectivity, 12 inch tubeless tyres with alloy wheels, LED head, tail lamps and turn signals and best in segment 50 liter under seat storage capacity.

Segment first features will include keyless experience accessible via the user’s smartphone. The company has also revealed in a recent video that the upcoming electric scooter will get reverse mode.

Ola electric scooter is expected to come with up to 3.6 kWh battery capacity which will make the scooter eligible for FAME-II subsidy. The specs are not yet revealed, but speculations suggest it would offer about 150km range on full charge and acceleration from 0-45 kms in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 100 km/h.

Dimensions will stand at 1,860mm length, 700mm width and 1,155mm height. Saddle height will be at 800mm, wheelbase at 1,345mm and kerb weight at 74 kgs. It will get telescopic suspension at the front and rear. It will be offered in multiple variants of which one will be the Ola S1 Pro.

Charging Network

As is seen in the case of other electric two wheeler makers, Ola is also in talks with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) for supply of electric two and three wheelers with charging infrastructure. The upcoming Hypercharger Network will also offer Ola customers with high speed charging facilities along with high speed hyper chargers and home chargers which are offered as standard with the Ola e-scooter. Though there are no price indications as on date, it is likely to be priced somewhere between Rs 1-1.20 lakhs.

Ola Electric expects to produce over 10 million electric scooters per annum and generate around 10,000 jobs. The electric vehicles would be built at the company’s mega factory in in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu with total project outlay pegged at Rs 2,354 crore. The plant which will consist of 10 assembly lines and have the capacity to roll out 1 scooter every 2 seconds. There will be over 3,000 AI enabled robots and the plant will also have the greenest forest cover of 100 acres on site.