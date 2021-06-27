Ola Electric Scooter Plant First Photo Shared By CEO – Production To Start Soon

Ola has announced Rs 2,400 crore investment for setting up their world class manufacturing facility near Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric is readying its first electric scooter for launch in India. Along with this, the company is also setting up its ‘Hypercharger Network’ across several Indian cities which is set to reach 1 lakh charging points in 400 cities in the country.

The company’s new plant in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, in India, is being built at an investment of Rs 2,400 crore and it is set to be the world’s largest e-scooter manufacturing facility. Recently, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an interesting update regarding their manufacturing plant.

Bhavish posted on his twitter timeline that the phase 1 of the manufacturing plant is nearing completion. “In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team”

The new Ola e-scooter will be produced at this plant once complete. It will have the capacity to produce 2 million units annually and generate around 10,000 jobs.

As per Ola, the new plant will consist of 10 assembly lines with the capacity to roll out 1 scooter every 2 seconds and a total of 25,000 batteries per day. These Made-in-India e-scooters will not only be sold in India but will also be produced for export to markets such as Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Ola e-Scooter 100-150 kms range

The new Ola electric scooter has been officially revealed via photos. It is expected to have a range of 100-150 kms and acceleration from 0-45 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It will get a digital instrument cluster, cloud based connectivity, telescopic suspension at the front and rear and a lithium ion battery pack. It will ride on alloy wheels and get under seat storage of 50 liters. The new Ola e-scooter could be priced in a sub Rs 1 lakh range and will take on the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in its segment.

The Ola electric scooter will take advantage of the new FAME II electric vehicle policy. As per latest amendments, the incentive has been increased to Rs 15,000 per kWh from an earlier Rs 10,000 per kWh. The cap on investment has been raised to 40 percent of the cost of the vehicle from an earlier 20 percent.

Ola, like others, such as Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric Mobility and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, are in talks with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) for the supply of electric two and three wheelers along with charging infrastructure.

Ola e-scooter customers can also avail of the upcoming Hypercharger Network, which will offer high speed charging solutions to users and will include both high speed Ola hyper-chargers and home-chargers that will be offered as standard on purchase of the Ola e-scooter. The Hypercharger Network will also be expanded to cater to electric four wheelers, hinting that Ola could also start production of electric cars sometime in the future.