Ola Electric Scooter Price Increased By Rs 10k – 10 Free S1 Pro Offer

Purchase window for Ola S1 Pro is now open – Prices have been increased by Rs 10,000 for all customers

Despite all flak received on social media, Ola Electric continues to generate huge volumes with its e-scooter offering. S1 Pro has become the highest-selling electric scooter in India recently.

The Bengaluru-based startup has now commenced accepting fresh bookings for the electric scooter. Only S1 Pro is on offer. S1 is no longer listed, as its production has been stopped temporarily.

Ola Electric Scooter Price Increase

Earlier in March, Ola CEO had revealed that prices of the electric scooter will see an increase in the next purchase window. As expected, prices have increased. Before today, it was priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME II subsidy). Now, it is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-sh.

Interestingly, this price is getting applied to all customers, even those who pre-booked in Jan this year. This has not gone down well with existing customers and they are voicing their opinion on social media.

Free Ola Electric Scooter For 10 S1 Pro owners

In other developments, Ola Electric will soon roll out an updated version of its operating system. The new MoveOS 2 comes with an OTA update that promises better navigation and also introduces new features. Features like new mobile connectivity, a new mobile app and a new ECO mode that increases the overall range of the scooter have been added to the package.

As of now, a Beta version of the new software has been made available for select customers. The final version of the software is expected to be available to customers in the coming weeks. Ola also has to recall 1,440 e-scooters after multiple fire incidents and other mishaps were reported across the country.

To promote the new software, Ola CEO had announced to gift a free S1 PRO Gerua colour to any owner who manages to get over 200 kms range on a single charge. This feat was achieved by Karthik. He was handed over his 2nd Ola scooter free at a ceremony recently.

Seeing this, many other owners of S1 PRO request Ola to extend the offer. Ola has now decided to offer 10 free S1 Pro Gerua electric scooters for the first 10 owners who cross 200 kms range. One owner has already crossed the previous high, and has been announced as a winner in this contest. Deliveries of the free Ola electric scooter will take place in June, at the FutureFactory.

Test Rides & Other Details

Ola had organized test rides for prospective customers in five cities yesterday. The purchase arrangement will be kept intact and consumers who have reserved a slot by paying Rs 499 will get a chance to buy the scooter in the next purchase window. However, Ola Electric has not specified for how long the window will remain open.

Buyers will have to make an advance payment of around Rs 20,000 while the rest of the payment will have to be made once the company sends the final invoice before delivery. We expect deliveries to commence soon while exact delivery timeline will vary on a first-come-first-serve basis.

As we already know, Ola Electric follows a direct-to-consumer model instead of a conventional dealership template. Though this model has its benefits, it did face some logistic challenges such as delays in deliveries, registrations etc. However, as things move forward, the process should smoothen out in the near future.