Ola Electric Scooter Production Nears 1,000 Units Per Day

Ola Electric claims to have dispatched all e-scooters to its customers but most of them are yet to receive one

Ola Electric has been in the line of fire ever since the company failed to honour its first batch delivery schedule. After multiple delays, the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer started dispatching its first batch of electric scooters from December 15 onwards.

However, recently it was reported that only 275 units of S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters have reached their respective customers till December 31, 2021. Later, Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal came out with a response on Twitter saying that scooters have been dispatched to all customers.

Ola Electric Scooters Delivery Delay

The tweet further informed that while some of the units are in transit or awaiting RTO registration process, most of the electric scooters reached the nearest delivery centres. Aggarwal revealed that there was some delay in registrations, as Ola is following an entirely digital process.

The CEO of the ride-hailing app has posted another tweet in which he shares another important update. Ola is now manufacturing almost 1000 electric scooters each day. The Tweet was accompanied by an image of units of e-scooters parked inside the brand’s manufacturing facility called Ola Futurefactory.

Aggarwal went on to reveal that the second window for purchase of Ola electric scooters for remaining customers will be opened soon. Like the first window, the second purchase window has faced several delays. It was initially supposed to go live on 1 November 2021 but was postponed due to an overwhelming demand from the first batch.

Challenges Faced by Ola

Ola Electric has adopted a completely new business model which doesn’t involve any dealerships or any intermediaries between consumers and the company. The firm is trying to maintain a direct chain of communication with buyers without having showrooms across various parts of the country which is new in itself.

Sales are entirely online and the scooters will be delivered to customers at their address. After-sales services will be similar to onsite services currently available for appliances, electronic items, etc. Ola will also have to take care of other processes including shipment and RTO process which is a huge challenge in a country like India with such wide demography and different legislations.

On August 15 last year, Ola Electric launched its first range of e-scooters- S1 and S1 Pro which are priced at Rs 1.00 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (both prices ex-show) respectively. Both variants offer the same 5.5kW electric motor but provide different battery packs. While S1 offers a 2.97kWh battery, S1 Pro offers a larger 3.97 kWh unit.