Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Open At Rs 499 – Pink, Blue Colours Spied

The yet unnamed Ola electric scooter will receive best-in-segment under seat storage space, category-leading long range charge and keyless, app-based access

We have long been talking about the new Ola electric scooter that is now getting ready for launch. Test mules under heavy camouflage have been doing the rounds since the start of this year. Ola has revealed their electric scooter for India in its production ready guise already.

More recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, OLA Group CEO and Chairman, has tweeted on the upcoming Ola electric scooter. He has offered insights into its onboard features, some of which are said to be best in class with under-seat storage space as reports claims to offer 50 liters of storage space. Other exclusive features will also include keyless, app-based access along with category leading long range charge.

Features that the new Ola e-scooter will also get could include a digital instrument cluster, cloud connectivity, alloy wheels, a removable lithium battery pack and telescopic suspension. The company’s advertising team had also released some ‘crazy ads’ and Aggarwal’s tweet also indicated that anyone with ideas on marketing could get in touch with the company or re-tweet.

New Colours

Ola Electric scooter has already been revealed in black and white colour options via studio images. Just recently, Ola CEO had asked on twitter what colour options should the Ola electric scooter be offered with. Now, thanks to anonymous automotive enthusiast, the upcoming Ola Electric scooter is seen in Blue and Pink colour options.

Starting today, consumers can book their Ola Scooter on olaelectric(dot)com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. OLA CEO announced on twitter – “India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter! India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge!” Those who book now will get priority delivery.

Ola Plant with Industry 4.0 norms

Ola Electric is currently working on setting up a state of the art production unit and has also entered into an agreement with Siemens for the plant in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, at an investment of Rs.2,400 crores. The facility will have full capacity of 10 million units per annum making it and will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

The Ola Tamil Nadu plant will help to generate around 10,000 employment opportunities and will comply with Industry 4.0 norms. Besides catering to the demands in Indian markets will also focus on exports to countries of Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Class-Leading Speed, Performance and Range

The Ola electric scooter to be launched in India sometime in second half of 2021, will have a maximum range of 240 kms per single charge. Acceleration from 0 to 45 km/h will be achieved in 3.9 seconds while top speed will be at above 80 km/h. The Ola e-scooter could be priced in around Rs 1 lakh and will rival the likes of the Ather 450X, Bajaj e-Chetak, TVS iQube and other e-scooters also set for launch in our markets in the near future.