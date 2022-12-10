Ola Electric Scooter To Beat Honda Activa In Sales By Aug 2023 – CEO

Right now, Honda Activa is the highest-selling scooter in India with sales easily crossing 2 lakh units per month

Ola Electric scooter range consists of recently launched S1 Air which forms base spec model, standard S1 which is mid-spec and S1 Pro at the top end with all bells and whistles. Ola Electric is expanding aggressively and is set to be the No. 1 player in electric vehicles in India.

Ola Electric has revealed its plan to launch electric cars as well. Development time for which is just a couple of years. If Ola pulls it off, it is a great feat. We have seen teasers for the electric car which claims to be the fastest car made in India. Now the company claims to surpass the highest-selling ICE scooter sales collectively with its S1 lineup.

Ola Electric Scooter To Beat Honda Activa

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media and announced that the Ola S1 lineup will become the best-selling scooter in India by August 2023. He further states that Ola S1 lineup sales will even surpass best-selling ICE scooters. This is a very tall claim by Ola Electric. That said, Ola has a track record of making very tall claims. Also, they have a track record of fulfilling most of their claims. Can Ola pull it off and beat the highest-selling ICE scooter? We can’t say that as of now.

Ola has ramped up its production capacity significantly and is in a position to maybe pull it off. Looking at the target, Honda Activa is currently the highest-selling ICE scooter in India and is likely to stay that way till August 2023. Ola seems to be directly targeting Activa as its goal.

Honda Activa sold 2.45 lakh units in September 2022. In the same month, Ola sold just 9,649 units collectively. Looking at the gap, Ola has to climb beyond the tip of Everest to achieve something like this. Now that base S1 Air is revealed at around Rs. 85K, Ola is optimistic about its growth in India.

Is It Achievable?

There is a possibility of this happening. By August 2023, Honda will have forayed into EVs with swappable battery tech. This is likely to shift a lot of ICE Activa buyers towards the new electric Honda Scooter. Hence ICE Activa sales could take a hit and even halve when compared to 2.1 lakh units sold in October 2022.

With the push for EVs getting more mainstream, Ola is at the forefront right now. If the same winning streak is maintained by Ola and Honda’s upcoming electric scooter gobbles ICE Activa’s sales, Ola has a chance of beating the highest selling ICE scooter sales in August 2023.

As of now, Activa sales are unrivalled and have a lead over other highest-selling scooters by a gargantuan margin. In Sep 2022, Activa sales alone were almost as much as 2nd highest selling scooter to 9th highest selling scooter sales combined. Currently, Ola has 3 electric scooters in its arsenal. The base S1 Air starts from Rs. 85,000, S1 starts from Rs. 1 lakh and S1 Pro starts from Rs. 1.4 lakh. S1 Air can be reserved for Rs. 999 and deliveries will commence in 2023.