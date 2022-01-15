Ola Electric Scooters Of Awaiting Buyers Ready For Dispatch At Factory

Ola S1 and S1 Pro deliveries have commenced from December 15, 2021 onwards, but several customers are yet to receive one

Ola Electric has been facing quite a few teething troubles including delay in deliveries. Only 275 units were delivered till December 2021. Ola Electric had said that while most scooters have reached delivery centres, there could be some that are in transit. Some could also be undergoing RTO registration process.

Ola Electric Scooter Buyers Awaiting Delivery

To avoid any further delays in deliveries, Ola Electric has boosted production to almost 1,000 units per day. Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a new video that shows hundreds of Ola Electric scooters lined up at the company’s manufacturing facility.

For all customers who have paid 20k, the final payment window will open on January 21. For these customers, dispatches will continue throughout January and February.

Next purchase window soon

Ola Electric will also be opening next advance payment window soon. However, an exact timeline has not been provided. Like earlier, this advance payment will be for Rs 20k. People who had reserved their scooter will be notified via email, SMS and Ola app. In case of new customers, they can reserve their Ola scooter online by paying Rs 499. They will get preference when the next advance payment window opens.

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We’re celebrating with our own harvest ?? ? Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

Total number of people waiting to get deliveries of their S1 and S1 Pro scooter must be pretty high. As may be recalled, the company had claimed sales worth Rs 1,100 crore when bookings were opened last year in September. These bookings were received in a limited purchase window of only two days.

If the numbers are true, Ola Electric could be sitting on orders of more than 1 lakh units. However, not all of these pre-bookings can be expected to be converted into sales. It is possible that some customers may opt out. This is especially true in the present situation where deliveries have been delayed. Earlier, deliveries were planned to commence from October 2021. It was later shifted to December 2021.

New products planned

Ola Electric is reportedly working to expand its portfolio to provide more options to customers. One of the new products will be a more affordable electric scooter that will be positioned as an entry-level model. As of now, S1 and S1 Pro are offered at starting price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. Effective on-road price will vary based on subsidies provided by respective state governments.

Ola entry-level scooter could be named Ola Series S. This name has already been registered. It could have a range of around 100 km and top speed of up to 80 kmph. Price could be in the range of Rs 70k to Rs 80k.

It will have better competencies against other entry-level electric scooters such as those manufactured by Hero Electric, Ampere, etc. In terms of price, Ola Electric new scooter can also emerge as a viable option for users looking to upgrade from popular scooters such as Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.