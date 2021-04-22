Ola Electric Two Wheeler Charging Network To Be Largest In The World

The upcoming Ola e-scooter is based on Etergo App Scooter and will be manufactured at the company’s swanking new facility currently in construction in Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric, the electric arm of the largest mobility service provider in India, has announced its plans to launch a wide network of high-speed charging stations. This development comes just ahead of the debut of Ola’s first electric scooter in a few months’ time.

The Bangalore-based ride-hailing firm has further revealed that it will offer a comprehensive set of charging options to its EV customers. This includes a home-charger that will be made available with the upcoming electric two-wheeler along with a widely deployed network of high-speed Ola Hyperchargers.

Details Of Hypercharger Network

Ola Hypercharger Network will boast of the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world. For starters, Ola will be setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India in the first year itself. The infrastructure will eventually be ramped up to more than 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities. The company also claims that it will be the fastest electric two-wheeler charging network in the country.

Ola says that using one of these many charging points, the upcoming e-scooter could be charged 0-50 percent in just 18 minutes. This would be good enough for a 75km range. The firm, however, has not yet revealed an exact timeline by when it will be able to install the complete Hypercharger Network across the country. But it did reveal that these Hyperchargers will be deployed in city centers and dense business districts as standalone towers.

Units of this vast charging network would also be found in popular public locations such as malls, office complexes, IT parks, cafes and more. The Hyberchargers Network will be built by Ola in association with its partners. On the other hand, the home charged bundled with the upcoming Ola e-scooter will require no installation and can be used by simply plugging it into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Speaking on this development, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this.”

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola will be launching its first electric two-wheeler in partnership with its Netherlands-based firm Etergo BV which it acquired in May last year. The electric scooter will be based on Etergo App Scooter and will be manufactured at Ola Electric’s manufacturing facility which is currently being built in Tamil Nadu.

The upcoming e-scooter is expected to be priced very aggressively in comparison to its rivals such as Atgher 450X, Bajaj Chetak Electric and others. We expect it to be priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of its launch.