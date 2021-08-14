Ola S1 Electric Scooter Price Reveal Teaser By CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Series S1 or Ola S1 electric scooter rivals segment heavyweights such as Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Simple One

Ride-hailing major- Ola, has stepped into electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry of India. After months of anticipation, Ola will finally launch its first electric scooter Series S1 tomorrow, 15th Aug 2021. Ahead of that, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed the price of their Ola S1 electric scooter in the teaser video below. Bookings of the e-scooter had already commenced a few days at a refundable token amount of Rs 499.

Customers will be delivered their Ola e-scooter directly to their doorstep. According to the company, over 1 lakh bookings had been received on the first day of the booking from as many as 10,000 places across the country.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter Price

Ola S1 is based on Etergo Appscooter since Ola acquired the Dutch EV brand in May last year. Hence, most of its specs and features have been borrowed from its Dutch twin. This includes alloy wheels, a Lithium-ion battery, a digital instrument console, cloud connectivity and more.

The digital instrument display will additionally feature Bluetooth connectivity that will allow users to pair their smartphones with the scooter. Take a look at the official Ola S1 Electric Scooter Price Teaser By CEO Bhavish Aggarwal below.

Now that we know that price of Ola Electric scooter ahead of its launch, lets talk about other details. Apart from these, earlier teasers had revealed that the electric scooter will offer some class-leading attributes such as 50-litre under-seat storage and app-based keyless access. It is offered in as many as nine colour options including Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White and in three different finishes- matte, metallic and pastel.

Specifications

In terms of dimension, the scooter measures 1,860mm in length, 700mm in width and 1,155mm in height. It offers a saddle height of 800mm and a wheelbase of 1,345mm while it tips the weighing scales at just 74 kilos. As seen in the earlier images, the Ola e-scooter features a quirky-looking twin-beam LED headlight with an LED DRL strip around the main cluster. Since its dimensions are compact, its riding dynamics also seem fairly simple.

Series S will be powered by a 3.6kWh battery pack which feeds energy to a 6kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 100kmph and a 0-45kmph acceleration in just 4.5 seconds. Its powertrain specs also make it eligible for all the benefits listed under the revised FAME II policy. This powertrain returns a range of 150km on a single charge.

Ola FutureFactory

The uni-structural body frame of the Ola e-scooter is suspended on telescopic forks at front and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber at rear. The scooter is being manufactured at the newly constructed 500-acre facility of Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. This plant will have an annual production capacity of 2 million units in the first phase.