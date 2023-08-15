Ola S1X Launch Price Rs 90k, Deliveries From Dec 2023- S1 Pro Sport Edition

Ola Electric has launched a range of new scooters today – This includes their most affordable range of e-scooter, the S1X

Ola is on the verge of being the de facto electric scooter maker in India. As of now, the company has dominance in the electric scooter market where sales are concerned. But there is always room for growth and Ola is striving hard to diversify its portfolio with new product types including an electric car, electric motorcycle and more.

Starting with the S1 electric scooter range, Ola is quick to extend its newfound expertise to compartmentalize its portfolio. The company has showcased new products like new versions of S1 Pro scooter, S1 Air and a sneak peek into what to expect from the future.

All-new Ola S1 Pro Sports Edition

We had seen images from Ola Owner’s Group which suggested a new Sports Edition based on Ola S1 Pro. Now, seeing in the flesh with the new Gen II motor, we can see it being the most exhilarating scooter in India. 11 kW of power and 120 km/h top speed with the new Gen II powertrain is impressive.

New S1 Pro’s acceleration is 2.6 seconds to 60 km/h. Range is now 195 km per charge, up from 181 km. Pricing for the Gen II S1 pro is Rs. 1,47,499 (ex-sh). Purchase window will open today and deliveries will commence in September 2023.

Along with that, there are a bunch of new customisation packages with S1 Pro. We can see different colour wheels, decals on the body and a dual-tone effect as well. This brings youthfulness to the equation and will appeal to a younger generation.

Ola S1 Range Gen II products

There are a slew of improvements with the new Gen II products that the company showcased today. The motor controller is now within the motor and the banana-shaped battery pack now has way less components. This leads to an up to 30% increase in optimisation. There is a reduction of parts, which leads to simpler engineering and reduced weight.

The frame is upgraded too. From a tubular frame to a new hybrid chassis. This has 70% fewer parts with side frame, from 22 to just 6. This helps in shedding a lot of weight. There is increased strength as well. Cost for the frame is low too. Further strengthening Ola’s ‘End ICE age’ motto.

The company claims a 30% improvement in performance, a 25% improvement in thermal performance, a 25% reduction in cost, 11% lesser parts in general, 7% lesser energy consumption, and a 6% reduction in range. Ola’s new indigenous 4680 Li-ion battery cells saw a demonstration as well. Gen II products won’t feature this new cell, though.

Ola Electric reassured S1 Air buyers that their vehicle is a Gen II product. The company claims to have established India’s largest battery manufacturing facility. Which will produce this new battery here, which will debut next year.

Ola S1 X

The company claims that S1 X is the epitome of their ‘Kill ICE’ ideology and will redefine the Indian scooter segment. S1 X is the main attraction within this event. It has a slight redesign in the front and establishes visual distinction from the rest of the S1 range. It has a taller headlight cowl.

Ola S1 X will get both 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery sizes. There is a separate variant of S1 X namely S1 X+ with a larger 4 kWh battery pack. If we take Ola’s current portfolio, the S1 Pro powertrain is unrelated to S1 Air and S1 X. This way, Ola has an extended portfolio to cater to a wider range of audience.

S1 X+ costs Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-sh) and just like S1 Pro, the purchase window opens today and deliveries will commence by the end of September 2023. For this week only, Ola is feeling generous and is introducing an introductory price of Rs. 99,999. The 3 kWh S1 X costs Rs. 89,999 (introductory) and Rs. 99,999 (ex-sh) regular. Deliveries will commence in December.

Lastly, the 2 kWh S1 X is the most affordable of the bunch. It costs Rs. 79,999 (introductory, ex-sh) and Rs. 89,999 (regular, ex-sh). Deliveries start in December too. Introductory prices will last for this week only.