Ola Teases 5 Electric Motorcycles – 2023 S1 Scooter Variants, Prices

Earlier, Ola S1 Air only got a sole 2.5 kWh battery and now it offers a choice between 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh as well

Ola Electric as an EV maker, has come a long way since its very inception. Their enthusiastic CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has lead his prized possession to what it is today – Ola Electric is the highest-selling 2W EV maker in India with sales crossing 18,000 mark in January 2023.

Not only is the company offering new variants for the S1 range of electric scooters, we now have first teasers of the upcoming Ola electric motorcycle. This might be uncharted waters for Ola, but seeing their success in the electric scooter segment, one expects a similar performance going forward.

Ola Teases 5 Electric Motorcycles

Let’s get the juicy bits out of the way first and then cover sensible bits. For starters, there is not one, but five different electric motorcycles that Ola has teased today. Sure, these are still in the design phase. It is likely that in the prototyping stage, they will be slightly toned down.

Ola has tried to diversify its interests by widening the horizon where motorcycle body styles are concerned. At the center of it all, we have an electric ADV with Adventure insignia on it. It is visibly the largest of the bunch too. This is likely to go head-to-head with the upcoming electric Himalayan. It features knuckle guards, a futuristic design approach and a lot more.

We have a new cafe racer with a futuristic appeal too. This is unlike anything we have seen before in India or even the world (production motorcycles). It has a chunky face with sleek LED elements. Handlebars come out of it looking like horns of a raging bull. It gets an illuminated rear wheel, indicating it might feature a hub motor. Or it might just be a design element too.

There is a street bike beside the ADV and is likely to be the least expensive offering among the five. Other two motorcycles look like they’re both flat trackers. In reality, one of them is likely to be a Scrambler, while the other one is definitely a flat tracker.

S1 Electric Scooter Lineup

Ola S1 range has been paramount for the brand in its success. Last year, we saw the addition of S1 Air, an inexpensive variant of the S1 and S1 Pro. It came with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, and has been taken offline and a 2 kWh priced Rs. 84,999, 3 kWh priced at Rs. 99,999 and a 4 kWh starting from Rs. 1,09,999 options are launched. People who booked 2.5 kWh option, will get a free upgrade to 3 kWh.

A 4.5 kW motor is standard with S1 Air lineup with a top speed of 85 km/h. Range varies from 85 km with a 2 kWh option, 125 km with a 3 kWh option and 165 km with a 4 kWh option. S1 Pro is kept as is with 4 kWh battery and 8.5 kWh motor with 116 km/h top speed and 181 km range. However, S1 range is now extended with a 2 kWh battery option.

This is priced at Rs. 99,999 and gets an 8.5 kW motor with a 90 km/h top speed and 91 km of range. While S1 with a 3 kWh battery pack is retained as is with a 95 km/h top speed and 141 km of range. Priced at Rs. 1,09,999. Note: All prices are ex-sh, Bengaluru. Deliveries will commence in July 2023.