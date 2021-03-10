Jawa 42 Owners Can Upgrade To Alloys, Bar-End Mirrors For Rs 8k

Jawa Forty-Two rivals other retro-style motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale and Honda H’Ness and CB350

Classic Legends are providing a golden opportunity to consumers of the older iteration of Jawa 42 to upgrade the bike’s cosmetics to the latest 2.1 iteration. Under this Golden Scheme, customers would get blacked-out bar-end mirrors, blacked-out alloy wheels and tubeless tyres at just Rs 7,999. This offer is only applicable till 31st of March, 2021. After this, prices will increase to Rs 14,498.

Jawa Forty-Two 2.1

The company recently reached a major landmark as its registered 50,000 production units. To mark this momentous occasion, Classic Legends has decided to give an update to its highest-selling product. The new Jawa Forty Two has been priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

For 2021, Jawa Forty Two comes with three new additional colour options including Matte Red, Matte Black and White. Along with new paint schemes, there are a bunch of cosmetic updates in the latest iteration of the retro-style classic motorcycle.

Updates in Forty-Two 2.1

Along with new colour schemes, the updated lineup of Forty Two adopts a darker theme with blacked-out alloy wheels instead of conventional wire-spoke wheels. Along with new alloy wheels, the bike also gets blacked-out mechanical components such as engine-gearbox assembly, exhaust pipes, front and rear suspension units, headlamp bezel and turn indicators which are otherwise embellished in chrome. Even leg guards, handlebar and radiator have been blackened.

Other updates include a new stitching pattern for its seat. Jawa has also updated the seat pan by employing high-density foam which makes it much more supportive for longer rides. It gets a contrasting gray stripe on its fuel tank with ‘42’ branding.

It also receives a blacked-out instrument dial which gives basic info from the speedometer and odometer. The new range of Forty Two also gets optional accessories that are laced in matte black such as a single-piece grab rail for the pillion, a tinted visor and a headlamp grille.

Apart from these updates, the new Jawa Forty-Two is very much similar to the more traditional version of the classic roadster which is filled with chrome. The new range of Forty Two will be sold alongside the conventional derivative Forty Two. Classic Legends, as it looks, has gone the Royal Enfield way in offering a sportier looking iteration for its retro motorcycle as the latter did with Thunderbird by introducing Thunderbird X series.

Powertrain Specs

Jawa has made slight changes to its powertrain which makes it slightly more powerful than the conventional Forty Two. It is powered by the same BS6 compliant 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine although by using a cross-port technology, this motor now pushes out 27.3 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. This unit is offered with a 6-speed gearbox. Hardware setup on the bike has also remained same. It will be offered in two variants- single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS.