Omega Electric Cargo M1KA LCV Detailed – First Look Walkaround

M1KA is directed for multiple uses such as courier, goods distribution, E-Commerce and FMCG

Electric Vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has introduced the new M1KA, the country’s first electric small commercial vehicle (SCV). It is showcased as a prototype in a walkaround video by Behind The Wheels.

Omega Electric Cargo M1KA LCV is green and practical loading vehicle that is ideally suited for many applications, be it courier, goods carrier, e-commerce and FMCG, etc. It is designed to live up to the expectation of ‘AAPKI AAMDANI KA SAATHI’. It receives a well-appointed exterior design and comfortable cabin while its loading area is of 9.5 feet length and 5 feet width.

Omega Electric Cargo M1KA LCV – Exterior Features

M1KA electric carrier gets simple yet elegant exteriors. It sports LED headlamps, DRLs and projector lamps, a feature rarely offered in a commercial vehicle. It boasts of a fiber body with an aerodynamic design. The front windshield is expansive with wipers and M1KA badging is seen in chrome.

Body coloured ORVMs, 17” wheels, disc brakes and OSM badging completes its exteriors. It has been noted on the prototype that ground clearance is somewhat lower but this is due to the positioning of the battery pack. This might change for the better on the production model.

The 2 seater cabin is spacious and contains some driver comforts. Extensive use of fiber polymer is seen in the cabin along with larger driver side window. Seating is comfortable with reclining function and integrated headrests. M1KA gets a premium steering wheel with steering mounted functions.

The dashboard gets slim blue LED lighting accents along with a display unit with android based touchscreen and Bluetooth function to sync the smartphone. M1KA gets Android Auto with real time alerts for Google Maps, turn by turn navigation. It also gets 20 connected features such as remote commands, driving analytics, vehicle health status, etc.

Power and Performance

The company claims that the M1KA will be fitted with an advanced 30 kW motor which the company is developing jointly with its partners. It will also receive a 90 kwh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) battery. The motor will produce 347 Nm peak output and will be mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and dry clutch.

This commercial cargo electric vehicle which will have a payload capacity of 2 tons will be able to go upto 200-250 kms on a single charge with a top speed at 100 km/h. The battery pack will weigh upto 700 kgs and will get an active cooling system to maintain temperature at optimum levels. The battery takes 4 hours for a full charge at DC fast charging stations and up to 8 hours via a normal charger.

The new M1KA will have the Tata Ace, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, Mahindra Jeeto and Ashok Leyland Dost as it competitors but these are all powered by IC engines. Pricing and other details will be revealed later.