Omega Electric Scooters Unveiled Ahead Of Launch – 85 Kms Range

Omega Seiki Mobility electric scooters Zero and Fiare ready for launch in the 2021 festive season

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM) has unveiled its first two-wheeler electric scooters, Zoro and Fiare. Bookings will get underway at the end of August 2021. A product showcase was scheduled last week at OSM’s flagship showroom in Pune. Available in 7 colours, Zoro and Fiare have a top speed of speed of 45 km/h. Ride range is pegged at 85 kms in a single charge. Both electric scooters will be available in 7 colour options.

Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility said “We are excited about bringing our electric 2 wheelers to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Omega Seiki Mobility is committed to providing solutions and the company is doing its bit in moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products.”

Electric scooters for B2B applications

The manufacturer is on the lookout for avenues where it can explore new opportunities to provide solutions that are useful to the users, especially in the wide-ranging B2B sectors. OSM is working closely with dealers to create a seamless experience for customers. And are on track to meet dealer expansion targets for the year.

FAME II policies are aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing of EVs by giving tax incentives and reducing their cost to customers. The move is a clear acknowledgement in formulating tools that boost the e2W segment, which until now has not taken off to the extent expected. Scooters are a popular segment. Current availability of specifically drafted subsidies will help more and more folks take note of the growing electric scooter segment.

Cost per km travel

Industrywide goals are to turn to electric 2 wheelers that are emission free and have the potential to reduce global carbon footprint of 2 wheelers considerably. This is a significant step towards sustainable mobility. Modern day electric 2 wheelers are built on innovative technology ensuring they deliver superior performance as well as lowest cost per km travel.

Simultaneously, systems must be developed to ensure no compromise on safety. Increasingly, there are now a large number of low-speed products that do not require a licence or registration, providing easy access to low cost personal transportation.

Over time, the electric two wheeler segment is shaping into a dedicated platform to support and spearhead growth of the electric vehicle industry. An increasing number of manufacturers are excited about the opportunity to launch e2W ranges in India.

If paradigm shifts in the way personal commute transforms are expected, manufacturers would need to be pioneers. And focus on development of innovative transportation solutions, which can help reduce impact on our environment, and contribute towards a cleaner world.