Oppo Electric Scooter, Car Planned For India Launch – Name Trademarked

Oppo’s sister brands like OnePlus, Vivo, and Realme are also reportedly planning to launch electric vehicles in India

Total number of electric two-wheeler brands in the country has already exceeded their petrol-powered counterparts. However, EV sales are still a small fraction of overall auto sales in the country. A lot more traction and momentum is expected in the future, as more brands enter the EV space.

A new name that’s been added to the list is Oppo, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers. While customers may be a bit wary of dealing with newer brands, they will have more confidence when buying from popular brands like Oppo.

Oppo EV launch plans

It may take a couple of years for Oppo to launch EVs in India. The first of Oppo EVs could be unveiled in late 2023 or early 2024. While electric two-wheeler segment in the country is evolving at a fast pace, mainstream manufacturers continue to focus on petrol powered vehicles. This may give adequate time to companies like Oppo to develop EVs that are especially suited for Indian conditions.

As of now, it is not known what type of EVs Oppo is planning for India. Earlier, reports had indicated that the company has already commenced work on EV manufacturing. Oppo has been holding meetings with battery manufacturing companies and parts suppliers. Some of these firms supply parts to leading companies like Tesla.

EVs will be a completely new experience for Oppo, as this is the first time it is exploring its options beyond mobile devices. The company will have the option of manufacturing the EVs locally or importing them. If the objective is to generate high volumes, local manufacturing will be preferred to keep costs down.

Along with Oppo, others like Realme, OnePlus and Vivo have also filed trademark applications for EVs. Taken together, these companies could launch various types of EVs including electric cars and electric two-wheelers. Realme has received approval for trademark names ‘realme TechLife‘ and ‘TL Device’.

The registration, which is valid up to April 2031, allows Realme to manufacture a range of EVs. It includes electric vehicles, self-balancing scooters, self-balancing boards, electric bicycles, electric wheelchairs, and anti-theft devices for automobiles. As of now, only Realme has managed to get its trademark registration approved. The status for others like Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo is either under progress or ‘objected’.

Competition from Xiaomi

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is also planning to enter the EV space in a big way. It already sells portable electric scooters in international markets. It has plans to mass produce EVs, starting in the first half of 2024. The company has earmarked investments worth $10 million to develop its EV business.

Xiaomi is a key rival to the likes of Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme. The latter four are part of China-based BBK Electronics, a global electronics manufacturing company. While the rivalry between these companies in smartphones and electronics is apparent, it will be interesting to see how it pans out in EV space.