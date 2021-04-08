Pan America ADV Features On Harley India Website – Launch June 2021

With Pan America, Harley will be targeting the country’s younger audience base

Looking to start its new innings in the Indian market, Harley-Davidson will be launching Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special in June. As may be recalled, Pan America was launched globally earlier this year in February. In the Indian market, Harley will be selling these motorcycles as part of its distribution and sales agreement with Hero MotoCorp.

Pan America 1250 key features

One of the USPs for Pan America is its unique design that looks rugged and powerful. Some of the key features include 6.8 inch touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth and navigation, LED turn signals, tall windscreen, sleek dual seat, upswept exhaust and short tail section.

The motorcycle comes with 5V USB-C port that can be used for charging as well as updating the instrument console. Pan America offers a comfortable, upright riding stance, which would be suitable for both on-road and off-road environments. Colour options for Pan America include Vivid Black and River Rock Gray.

Pan America 1250 Special is a premium version, which offers a range of exclusive features. Special variant has additional colour options of Gauntlet Gray Metallic, Deadwood Green and Baja Orange with Stone Washed White Pearl (dual-tone).

Some of these include LED headlamp with adaptive lighting, brush guard, heated hand grips, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multi-position rear brake pedal, aluminium skid plate, hand wind deflectors, adaptive ride height and tubeless laced wheels.

Pan America 1250 powertrain

Pan America is equipped with a 1,252 cc motor that is capable of generating 152 PS of max power at 8750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6750 rpm. Users can choose from five pre-programmed ride modes of Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus. Advanced users can create their own customized ride mode, wherein they can adjust various settings such as power delivery, engine braking, cornering ABS, and cornering traction control.

Talking about suspension, Pan America has 47mm inverted front forks and hydraulic monoshock rear suspension. Both front and rear suspension offer compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by radially mounted, monoblock, 4-piston calliper at the front and floating, single piston calliper at the rear. The motorcycle utilizes 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

Pan America measures 2,265 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,580 mm. It has dry weight of 242 kg and offers 175 mm ground clearance. Pan America 1250 base variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh. The Special model will be pricier by around Rs 2-3 lakh. Prices will be revealed at the time of launch.