Peugeot 2008 Spied Undisguised In India – Testing Parts For Upcoming Citroen SUV

Groupe PSA has no plans to launch Peugeot brand in India – They are most likely using Peugeot models for component testing for upcoming Citreon branded cars

Groupe PSA made its entrance into the Indian market with the launch of Citroen C5 Aircross earlier this year. This will be followed by other Citroen branded models such as CC21 based on the European compact SUV C3. The French carmaker currently carries out its operations from CK Birla manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Groupe PSA had made attempts to enter India earlier as well. At that time, plan was to launch via Peugeot brand. We don’t know what changed the minds of folks in Groupe PSA, and the decision to launch Peugeot was not executed and India got Citroen instead. But inspite of that, Peugeot branded cars are often seen testing on Indian roads.

Peugeot 2008 Spotted

First, it was Peugeot 208 hatchback and now its SUV sibling 2008 has also been spotted in India. This is the second time the compact SUV has been seen in India.

The prototype was seen testing near Outer Ring road in Chennai and spotted by automotive enthusiast Dhanush. However, the purpose of the vehicle being tested here is not very clear.

The model spotted in India made its global debut last year and is one of the latest products from the house of the French automaker. It measures around 4.3 metre in length and hence rivals the likes of Ford Puma, Skoda Kamiq and Renault Captur in international markets. In India, it would serve as a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq if it had to launch here.

Peugeot, Citroen Sharing Common Entities

The two French brands- Citroen and Peugeot share technologies such as powertrain and technology among each other. It is based on the Europe-spec Common Modular Platform (CMP) whose localised version will underpin the upcoming CC21 subcompact SUV.

The second commonality could be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor powering 2008 which could also feature under the hood of CC21. In the European Peugeot 2008 it is offered in 3 states of tunes- 99 bhp, 129 bhp and 153 bhp.

The other possibility could be Citroen testing 2008 fortis upcoming Creta rival which will be positioned above CC21 in the French carmaker’s India lineup. This SUV has been internally codenamed CC24 and could share a large chunk of components from 2008. The test mule spotted here rides on 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, a black rear bumper, a Diamond Black roof, gloss black wing mirrors, full-LED headlights and a gloss black trim on the tailgate connecting both taillights, all carried forward from the Europe-spec model.