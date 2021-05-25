Piaggio Electric Scooter First Photos Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Piaggio One Electric scooter targets a younger set of buyers and will go on sale in Europe from June this year

The unveiling of the new Piaggio One electric scooter took place on TIK-TOK, indicating its target group as the younger audience. Its unveiling drew attention to some on board features while technical details remained hidden and could be revealed at the global debut being held on 28 May at 2021 Beijing Motor Show.

Piaggio One Features

Piaggio One is the second electric scooter from the Piaggio Group after the all-electric Vespa Elettrica, that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier last year. The new Piaggio One electric scooter is lightweight and boasts of minimal body work and borrows features from various other models from Piaggio, Aprilia and Vespa.

It gets all LED lights with twin LED lights in the front with DRLs and LED tail lamps with turn indicators. It also receives a digital instrument cluster, keyless start system, a wide seat with sufficient under-seat storage, pull out foot pegs and a wide foot board.

A dual paint scheme, 10 inch alloy wheels, twin shocks at the front and rear and disc brakes are also a part of its on board features. Piaggio One will also receive a full digital colour instrument display with sensors to adjust screen brightness according to light conditions.

Though no specs are revealed, it is learnt that the Piaggio One will get two riding modes with Eco Mode for extended range and Sport Mode for more enthusiastic riders. The battery would be a removable Li-ion unit allowing for indoor charging.

Piaggio One will be offered with varying power and torque outputs and the company has also revealed that it would contain two motor maps for changing power delivery and range.

Piaggio One in India

Set to make its official debut at the at 2021 Beijing Motor Show on 28th May, the Piaggio One is scheduled to go on sale from the end of June. Launch in India is not announced as on date as the company only retails scooters under the Vespa and Aprilia brands. Piaggio India currently sells a total of 7 scooters under the Vespa brand. These scooters are in a range of engine options of 125cc and 150cc.

However, with it being announced as a ‘global project’ launch in India is not completely ruled out. If launched in India, the Piaggio One will compete with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450X in the electric scooter segment.