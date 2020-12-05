Toyota Fortuner Sales Decline – But Maintains Lead Over Endeavour, Gloster

Toyota Fortuner facelift launch is around the corner – Unofficial bookings have opened at select dealers

November was largely a neutral month for premium SUVs, even though there’s a slight dip in sales volumes. A total of 2,194 units were sold, which is YoY de-growth of -5%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,299 units.

Fortuner leads

Fortuner was the top selling premium SUV in November with sales of 656 units. However, YoY sales are down by -38%, as compared to 1,063 units sold in November last year. A part of this loss can be attributed to scheduled launch of Fortuner facelift, which will go on sale early next year. Some Toyota dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings for Fortuner facelift.

At number two is Ford Endeavour with 647 units sold in November. YoY sales are down -11%, as compared to 724 units sold in November last year. In September, the company had launched Endeavour Sport edition, which is the top-spec model offered at a starting price of Rs 35.1 lakh. The Sport edition is largely about visual enhancements and does not offer any performance upgrades.

MG Gloster makes a grand entry

In yet another example that shows customers’ willingness to try new products, MG Gloster has registered sales of 627 units in its first month of launch. With this, it has become the third bestselling premium SUV in the country.

It has raced ahead of rivals such as Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and Mahindra Alturas G4. Even the difference in sales numbers with Fortuner and Endeavour is quite close. If Gloster can maintain this momentum, it could emerge as the top selling premium SUV in the country.

This is not the first time that customers have given their support to an entirely new product. We have seen such trends in the past as well with products like Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and most recently Kia Sonet. In case of Gloster, the primary attractions are its competitive pricing and a long list of features.

MG Gloster’s success will help MG to further solidify its position in the Indian market. The company already has Hector and Hector Plus, which register consistent sales every month.

At fourth place is Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace with 138 units sold in November. YoY sales are down -22%, as compared to 176 units sold in November last year. Next is Hyundai Tucson with 76 units sold in November. It is the only SUV to register positive YoY growth. Sales are up 29%, as compared to 59 units sold in November last year. Honda CR-V and Mahindra Alturas G4 sales are 27 units and 23 units respectively. YoY de-growth stands at -68% and -34%, respectively.