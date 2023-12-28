PUC Certificates Now Require Video Verification – Full Details Here

As opposed to a single number plate image requirement, the new regulations in PUC certificates issuance require video verification of testing procedure

In a commendable move, Indian Government has mandated video verification of emission testing process across the nation to ensure transparency in the process. This will keep fraudulent operations by PUC centres in check and ensure unfit vehicles show correct emissions value in their PUC certificates for further enforcement.

PUC Certificates Now Require Video Verification

Incorrect emission data in PUC certificates is a common phenomenon in India. Owners of old and polluting vehicles often get PUC certificates that are galactically far from reality. This is achieved by malpractices of authorised PUC centres where the emission values tested, are of an entirely different vehicle altogether.

This would give a pass for unfit vehicles to meet emission standards and be used on public roads. Now, Indian Government is dropping an anchor on this malpractice by mandating video verification of vehicles in said authorised PUC centres.

All 2W and 4W vehicles should now undergo proper emission testing under a watchful eye. National Informatics Center (NIC), is tasked with implementation of these changes. This is a major reform in enforcing vehicular emission control measures by Indian Government.

PUC certificate is only granted to vehicles that pass rigorous exhaust gas testing and comply with Motor Vehicles Act regulations. Authorised PUC centres now need to record the entire testing process and upload it to VAHAN portal (managed by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways).

Before implementing these stricter regulations, PUC centres needed to only upload the number plate of said vehicle on the portal. This picture could have been provided by owner even though said vehicle was not physically present at testing centre or rightfully tested.

New regulations applicable to both 2W and 4W vehicles

Necessary modifications will be made to VAHAN portal by NIC to allow PUC centre operators to upload video of testing process of vehicles. This will establish a significant increase in transparency and legitimacy for the whole process. Vehicles with significant emissions will not be issued with fraudulent PUCs from this new regulation.

All the Governments of various States and UTs are expected to adopt and implement these new regulations ASAP. This measure would significantly benefit places like Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels are among the highest in the entire Asian subcontinent and rising by the day.

There don’t seem to be any changes to the nominal price of a PUC certificate and associated testing. Also, validity of said PUC certificate is still 6 months, over which the vehicle has to be re-tested and issued with a fresh PUC.