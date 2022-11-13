QJ Motor To Launch 4 New Motorcycles – Rival Royal Enfield

After launching its sub-brands in India, QJ Motor plans to launch its core brand with 4 new products across various segments

An average Indian might not have heard of the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer QJ Motor. That being said, we ain’t strangers to its products. Rather, we aren’t strangers to the brands that fall under the QJ Motor umbrella. Brands like Benelli, Keeway, Moto Morini and Zontes.

QJ is regarded as one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in China. The company has an arsenal of platforms on which they base its motorcycles. From a small-capacity scooter to a 1,200cc motorcycle, QJ Motor has a slew of platforms.

Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) is its distribution partner. QJ Motor is bringing 4 motorcycles to our shores. AARI is currently handling sales and service of brands that fall under QJ Motor. Now, it will expand its lineup by including 4 new products from QJ via Aadishwar Moto Vault showrooms.

QJ Motor Plans To Bring 4 New Bikes

With a presence in 130 different countries, QJ Motor has an extensive portfolio. QJ Motor Plans to introduce 4 new motorcycles that are set to be brought in via CKD route. These include SRC 250, SRC 500, SRV300 and SRK 400.

Like the numbers in their respective names suggest, SRC 250 is powered by a 250cc engine. SRC500 with a 500cc engine. SRV300 with a 300cc and lastly SRK400 is powered by a 400cc engine. SRC series are QJ Motor’s classic motorcycles. These are likely to target Royal Enfield motorcycles by slotting above and below their popular 350cc bikes.

Along with the Benelli Imperiale 400, QJ now has 250cc, 400cc and 500cc classic bike options. SRC500 is a textbook classic bike with a 480cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making 25.5 PS and 36Nm. Wire spoke wheels, twin-pod analog instrumentation, telescopic front forks and rear disc brakes are on offer.

SRC250 is a lot more modern, both in its appearance and tech. It has a neo-retro appeal rather than going straight-out classic. This 250cc engine makes 17.4 PS and 17Nm and gets modern tech like oil-cooling, rear disc brake, and a single pod off-set instrument cluster.

Launch & Pricing

SRV300 is a neo-retro cruiser that has a 296cc V-Twin engine that is set to make 30.3 PS and 26 Nm. This is likely to be the same engine that also powers Keeway Benda V302 C that was launched in India some time ago. Kit on this includes liquid cooling, front and rear disc brakes, front USD forks, and a proper cruiser design that looks to be inspired by Harley-Davidson Roadster.

Not to be confused with Shar Rukh Khan, QJ Motor plans to launch its SRK400 in India to possibly rival KTM 390. Keeway K300 series were underpowered to take on KTM 390s. With 40.9 PS and 37Nm, SRK400’s parallel-twin 400cc engine is up to the mark, at least on paper.

With a weight of 186 kg, it packs USD forks, a front dual disc setup, a trellis frame, and an underbelly exhaust. Launch timeline is not yet revealed by the company or AARI. That said, these new motorcycles are likely to hit Aadishwar Moto Vault showrooms by the end of this year. Pricing is likely to be on par with the competition.