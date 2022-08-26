RE Bobber 650, Himalayan 450 Spied Together – Cruising At 100+ Kmph

New products like Bobber 650 and Himalayan 450 will help Royal Enfield maintain its dominance in middleweight motorcycle segment

Even with more than 85% market share in middleweight segment, Royal Enfield doesn’t seem to be infected by a complacency bug. On the contrary, the Chennai-based manufacturer is working aggressively by launching new products at regular intervals. This approach has become all the more necessary with availability of new rival products such as those launched by the likes of Honda, Jawa, Yezdi and TVS. In the future, Royal Enfield is likely to face new challengers from Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj as well.

Over the next five years, Royal Enfield will be launching an average of one new product every quarter. Things seem to be going as per plans so far, as Scram 411 and Hunter 350 have already been launched this year. Other upcoming Royal Enfield bikes include Himalayan 450 and Bobber 650, which were recently spotted on road test by happinessperkm.

Himalayan 450 features

Himalayan 450 has undergone some major transformations, helping achieve a design that’s a lot more pleasing to the eyes. As compared to the sharp profile used for Himalayan 411, new Himalayan has a more rounded appearance. While Himalayan 411 is hard to miss on the streets, new Himalayan 450 has a more agreeable design that can easily blend in the crowded streets.

Another key change can be seen in the design of racks, which also get a rounded appearance. Rear racks seem to be missing on the test mule, which indicates that some of these components could be made optional. They could be offered as an accessory via the company’s MIY personalization platform. It makes sense, as not everyone may be planning long-distance touring on Himalayan 450.

Other changes that are evident include new fuel tank design, single-piece saddle, compact exhaust and longer front beak. Retro bits are largely the same such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors and wire-spoke wheels. Most significant upgrade will be the new 450cc motor, which is likely to generate around 40 bhp of max power and 45 Nm of peak torque.

Bobber 650 features

For wide open roads, Royal Enfield Bobber 650 seems like the perfect cruising machine. Its large size exudes powerful vibes and the bulk keeps it firmly planted on the tarmac. Even when cruising at high speeds, absolutely no turbulence or vibrations are noticeable. Some key features of Bobber 650 include round headlamp and rear view mirrors, classic tear-drop shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat, dual chrome exhaust, broad rear mudguard and circular tail lamp and turn signals.

Bobber 650 is equipped with dual instrument dials, something similar to that of Meteor 350. The smaller unit on the right is likely to be Tripper navigation screen. The bike has a comfortable riding stance with pulled back handlebar and forward-set footpegs. USD forks at front will make the rides a lot safer. While the test mule does not have a visor, it could be offered as an accessory.

Powering Bobber 650 will be the 648cc parallel twin motor that makes 47.5 PS and 52 Nm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission. It is possible that some engine retuning may be done in line with Bobber 650’s cruising needs. The bike is expected to be launched at a price of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.